Dignity Health Sports Park Begins Construction as Part of Stadium Refresh Project

December 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The construction process begins at Dignity Health Sports Park to enhance the fan experience and elevate the existing premium seats and spaces. The 21-year-old stadium will undergo a four-year upgrade plan (2024-2027) with the first phase of construction set to be completed by February, ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Dignity Health Sports Park and LA Galaxy gathered feedback from fans though the Fan Council and gameday surveys to inform decision-making around upgrades to the stadium. The renovations will enhance the guest experience through design and construction elements including the re-seating of the entire lower bowl, restroom renovations, refacing concession stands and upgraded premium seats.

"Dignity Health Sports Park has always been a place where unforgettable moments happen, and these renovations will elevate the experience for our fans, players, and community," said Katie Pandolfo, General Manager, Dignity Health Sports Park. "This project reflects our commitment to providing a world-class venue that exceeds the needs of the modern sports and entertainment landscape while honoring the rich history of this iconic stadium."

New premium seats and spaces highlights include:

Fieldside West seats: Fans get an even closer look at the action in Dignity Health Sports Park's newest and closest viewing point to the field.

West Terrace Cabana: Open-air and semi-private cabanas on the West Terrace will offer fans easy access to the Stadium Club and an exclusive catering area.

Platinum seats: New flip-down mesh seating at the home side mid-field will provide more comfort and breathability for fans.

Dignity Health Sports Park and the LA Galaxy consistently evaluate its facility and operations to focus on improvements for the fan. Highlights of recent improvements include Evolv Technology, AI-based security hardware that speeds up entry into the stadium while maintaining the highest level of security; Sounds of the Galaxy, a DJ program that provides a unique pre- and halftime performance celebrating the music scene in Los Angeles; Galaxy Express, a free shuttle for fans from convenient locations in Los Angeles to LA Galaxy games; and pregame access to Galaxy Park. Dignity Health Sports Park is the only stadium in Los Angeles to offer an amenity where thousands of fans can arrive early to play futsal and pickleball on new courts at Galaxy Park.

Dignity Health Sports Park is home to the 2024 MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy and has hosted the MLS Cup seven times, more than double any other stadium in the country.Since opening on June 1, 2003, with the inaugural Home Depot Track & Field Invitational, Dignity Health Sports Parkhas hosted some of the best national and international competitions in the world. Dignity Health Sports Park will also play host to rugby and field hockey for LA28, the 2028 summer Olympics.

In the facility's first year of operation, it hosted the 2003 MLS All-Star Game, 2003 MLS Cup game, and the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup championship match.

