Whitecaps FC to Play Winner of Valour FC and TSS Rovers in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship

December 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Three-time defending champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC will open defence of their title against the winner of Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and TSS Rovers of League1 BC in the quarter-final round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship. The tournament bracket was determined during a live draw on Thursday.

The 'Caps will be looking to win a record fourth consecutive Voyageurs Cup after winning the Canadian Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The winner of the Canadian Championship will qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

As defending champions, the 'Caps will have a bye in the opening round, while the other 14 teams will vie to join them in the quarter-finals.

Whitecaps FC have never faced TSS Rovers, however they did face Valour FC in the 2022 Canadian Championship preliminary round, winning 2-0 at BC Place on goals from Russell Teibert and Ryan Raposo. Valour FC and TSS Rovers are also familiar with each other, as TSS Rovers pulled off a 3-1 upset over Valour FC at Swangard Stadium in 2023.

Additional information on the schedule is to be announced.

