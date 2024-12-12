LAFC Re-Signs Defender Aaron Long

December 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced that the club has re-signed center back Aaron Long to a three-year contract through 2027.

"Aaron is one of the best central defenders in MLS," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "His experience and leadership have been an important part of our success over the last two years, and we are excited that Aaron, his wife Elise and their family have chosen to remain at home in L.A. as we continue to work together to win more trophies. I would also like to thank Aaron's representative Shaun Higgins, for his work throughout the process."

The Southern California native originally signed with LAFC as a free agent in January 2023 and has appeared in 50 total regular-season matches with the Black & Gold (45 starts), registering one goal and one assist. He has aided in preserving 32 clean sheets across all competitions.

In his first year with LAFC, he was named to the 2023 Concacaf Champions League Best XI after leading the Black & Gold to the final. He appeared in 21 regular-season matches (1,518 minutes) while helping LAFC win the Western Conference Championship and reach the MLS Cup Final.

This past season, Long served as LAFC's captain in 12 games (including all four playoff matches), starting 28 of 29 regular-season matches and playing a key role in the Black & Gold's run to the 2024 Leagues Cup Final as well as in claiming the first U.S. Open Cup championship in team history.

Before joining LAFC, the former UC Riverside star spent seven seasons with the New York Red Bulls with whom he was named the 2018 MLS Defender of the Year while helping lead the Red Bulls to the 2018 Supporters' Shield. An MLS All-Star in 2018 and 2022, he made 175 appearances (169 starts) and scored 14 goals with six assists in 15,061 minutes across all competitions, including 15 Concacaf Champions League appearances with New York.

Long has played 35 times for the U.S. National Team, scoring three goals and two assists in all competitions. He appeared in two 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and was part of the U.S. team at the 2022 World Cup. He made his debut in a 1-1 draw vs. Peru in an international friendly on Oct. 17, 2018, and was named to the 2019 Gold Cup Best XI after scoring two goals in five games.

A star at Serrano High School, Long was a two-time Big West All-Conference selection at UC Riverside and made 71 appearances, registering 13 goals and five assists from 2010-2013. In 2014 he was drafted in the second round (36th overall) by the Portland Timbers and went on loan stints with USL sides Orange County Blues and Sacramento Republic where he earned the 2014 USL Cup. Long signed with the Seattle Sounders in July 2014 and went on loan with the Tacoma Defiance (formerly Seattle Sounders II) where he made 30 appearances and registered one goal and one assist during the 2015 season.

Name: Aaron Long

Position: Defender

Born: 10/12/1992

Birthplace: Oak Hills, CA

Hometown: Oak Hills, CA

Citizenship: USA

Last Club: New York Red Bulls

TRANSACTION: LAFC signs defender Aaron Long through 2027.

