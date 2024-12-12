San Diego FC Acquires Colombian Defender Andrés Reyes from New York Red Bulls

December 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired Colombian defender Andrés Reyes from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $600,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2026 GAM and a future sell-on percentage. Reyes, who holds a U.S. Green Card, has a guaranteed contract through the 2026 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year.

"We're pleased to welcome Andrés to our team," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "As a solid center back with five seasons of MLS experience, Andrés has proven himself at this level while still possessing the potential to elevate his game even further at just 25 years old. We're confident he'll contribute to the team's success and we can't wait to see him in San Diego this January."

Reyes signed with New York Red Bulls on January 18, 2021. In his four seasons with the Red Bulls, Reyes made 83 appearances (71 starts) and has scored five goals. In 2024, the Puerto Tejada, Colombia native appeared in 18 of 23 matches played, logging 1,492 minutes and recording one goal and one assist. During the Red Bulls 2024 Playoff run, Reyes started and played in four matches, logging 360 minutes, and scoring the game-winning goal in the club's 1-0 victory over Orlando City SC in the 2024 Eastern Conference Final, sending the Red Bulls to the club's second-ever MLS Cup final.

Prior to New York, Reyes was acquired by Inter Miami in February 2020, making 13 starts during Miami's inaugural season and his first season in MLS. Before joining Miami, he made his senior debut at the club level for Atletico Nacional in 2018 and went on to make 19 league appearances for the club. Reyes was also a member of the 2018 Copa Colombia title-winning side and 2018 Apertura runners-up.

At the international level, Reyes has made two career appearances for the Colombian Senior National Team. He made his senior national debut against Venezuela U-23's on December 10, 2023 in a 1-0 victory. Reyes scored his first career goal for Colombia in a 3-2 win against Mexico on December 17, 2023. Reyes was a member of the Colombia U-23 team that reached the semifinals of the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic tournament in 2020. The center back has also represented Colombian youth teams at the U-20 and U-23 levels, making 11 appearances for the U-20 side and two appearances for the U-23 side. Reyes helped the Cafeteros qualify for the 2019 U-20 World Cup. He went on to appear in four of the team's five 2019 U-20 World Cup matches.

Transaction: SDFC acquired Colombian defender Andrés Reyes from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $600,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2026 GAM and a future sell-on percentage. Reyes, who holds a U.S. Green Card, has a guaranteed contract through the 2026 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year.

Name: Andrés Reyes

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 179 lbs

Born: Sept. 8, 1999

Age: 25

Birthplace: Puerto Tejada, Colombia (Holds a U.S. Green Card)

Previous Club: New York Red Bulls

Pronunciation: ahn-DRESS RAY-ehs

