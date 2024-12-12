FC Dallas Signs Alan Velasco to Contract Extension

December 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that it has signed winger Alan Velasco to a four-year Young Designated Player contract extension starting in 2025 with a one-year club option. Velasco will not occupy an international slot as he obtained a U.S. Green Card in March, 2024.

Velasco made his 2024 regular season debut on Aug. 31 versus the Colorado Rapids after spending the majority of the 2024 season recovering from a knee injury sustained in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs first round match against the Seattle Sounders. In the final stretch of the 2024 season, Velasco scored twice and played in eight matches, tallying 371 minutes.

In 2023, Velasco topped Major League Soccer's 22 Under 22 list. He featured in 28 MLS regular season matches, netting four goals and providing four assists. The midfielder received his first national team call-up with Argentina, scoring in a friendly with the U-23 squad against the Bolivia U-23 national team on Sept. 4, 2023.

FC Dallas acquired Velasco for a then club-record fee from Argentinian side Club Atlético Independiente in February 2022. Velasco joined Independiente's Academy in 2012 and debuted with in May, 2019 at 16 years old.

Velasco has represented Argentina's youth national teams, including the U-15 and U-17 squads. He was part of the U-17 team that won the South American U-17 Championship in 2019.

