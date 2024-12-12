Sounders FC Receives $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money

December 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has acquired $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC in exchange for two 2025 International Roster Slots. The move brings Seattle's total number of 2025 International Roster Slots to seven (including one acquired from New England in the Xavier Arreaga trade last season) as the team continues its preparation for the 2025 season.

Sounders FC now has four remaining open International Roster Slots, with three current international players on the roster: Pedro de la Vega, Georgi Minoungou and Braudilio Rodrigues.

Sounders FC finished the 2024 regular season fourth in the Western Conference with 57 points (16-9-9), advancing to the Western Conference Final before falling 1-0 to the LA Galaxy. The club is currently in the middle of preseason preparations for the 2025 season, which kicks off early next year.

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC acquires $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC in exchange for two 2025 International Roster Slots on December 12, 2024.

