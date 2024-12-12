Eric Sudol Named Chief Revenue Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment

December 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE - Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) today announced Eric Sudol as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Sudol will formally join the team starting January 6, 2025, and will oversee all revenue-producing departments for the organization across its entities including the Carolina Panthers (NFL), Charlotte FC (MLS) and Bank of America Stadium. Sudol will report directly to recently named TSE CEO, Kristi Coleman.

Sudol joins TSE from the Dallas Cowboys, where he was Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnership Sales and Services. In his role, he helped the team become the NFL leader in sponsorship revenue, doubling revenue and leading the successful sales campaign for The Star, the team's practice facility and mixed-use development.

"Eric brings an impressive track record from his time in the NFL," said Kristi Coleman, CEO, Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "As we continue to expand and deliver exceptional sports and entertainment experiences for our fans and partners, his proven success in enhancing sales and driving revenue growth will be a valuable asset."

During his time with the Cowboys Ownership, Sudol also served as CEO of ProStar Energy Solutions. Under his leadership, ProStar evolved into a full-service energy solutions provider, culminating in its sale to Crete United, creating a vertically integrated model for nationwide energy projects.

"Tepper Sports & Entertainment is an organization deeply committed to the community and its fans, and I'm excited to join a team that consistently pushes the boundaries of creativity and excellence in everything it does," said Sudol. "With a shared vision of enhancing fan and partner relationships, driving revenue expansion and optimizing sales strategies, I look forward to contributing to the organization's continued growth and success."

Throughout his time with the Cowboys, Sudol was also Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Legends, leading the global sales team that was part of major sponsorship deals at properties such as Allegiant Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles FC, and more, many of which resulted in record-setting revenue.

A native of Iowa, Eric holds a bachelor's degree in economics and business degree from Cornell College and an MBA and a Master of Sports Administration from Ohio University. He was named to the Dallas Business Journal's and Sports Business Journal's '40 Under 40' lists in 2015 and 2019.

