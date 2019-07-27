San Antonio Outslugs Omaha 10-4 in Front of 8,146

Missions left fielder Trent Grisham, catcher David Freitas and designated hitter Jacob Nottingham each recorded three hits and combined to drive in seven runs, while left fielder Jorge Bonifacio fell a single shy of hitting for the cycle in San Antonio's 10-4 win over Omaha in front of 8,146 fans on Saturday night at Werner Park.

Saturday evening's matchup was the second-largest attended contest of the season at Werner Park, bested only by the sellout crowd of 9,023 on July 4. It was also the fifth game to feature an audience of 7,000 or more fans in the month of July.

The Missions motored ahead with a three-run opening frame highlighted by a leadoff blast from Grisham and two-run shot from Freitas, though the Storm Chasers got one of those runs back courtesy of RF Brett Phillips ' opposite-field solo homer to left. After San Antonio added another tally in the second, Omaha would even the contest thanks to a pair of longballs, including C Xavier Fernandez 's two-run homer to left in the last of the second, followed by Bonifacio's solo blast in the third.

That tie would immediately be broken in the fourth, however, with Grisham and Freitas striking again with RBI singles as part of a three-run frame. San Antonio would later add single scores for insurance in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings.

Grisham (3-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Freitas (3-5, R, HR, 3 RBI) and DH Jacob Nottingham (3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB) each recorded three knocks in the victory. Bonifacio (3-4, R, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI), meanwhile, was the only Storm Chasers hitter to post a multi-hit effort, coming a single shy of hitting for the cycle.

Missions starter Tyler Supak (5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) earned the win in his Triple-A debut with Corbin Burnes (1.0 IP, K), Angel Perdomo (1.0 IP, K), Deolis Guerra (1.0 IP, K) and Alex Wilson (1.0 IP, BB) each firing a scoreless frame to preserve the triumph. Omaha righty Zach Lovvorn (4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are slated to complete their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm CT at Werner Park.

