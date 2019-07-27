Shaw's big night leads River Cats in blowout

July 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - On a record-setting Friday night, the Sacramento River Cats (57-48) crushed the Tacoma Rainiers (48-57) in a 18-3 rout.

The offense exploded for 18 runs and were fueled by center fielder and leadoff man Steven Duggar, who drew five walks and singled as the Rainiers failed to retire him during any of his six plate appearances. The five free passes set a River Cats franchise record and tied a Pacific Coast League record, last set in 2014 when Jace Peterson accomplished the feat for the El Paso Chihuahuas.

First baseman Chris Shaw, who extended his team-leading hitting streak to 11 games, drove in a third of the club's runs. He finished the night going 4-for-6 with two doubles, his 13th homer of the year, and six RBI.

Left-hander Ty Blach (3-4, 5.93) gets the ball for game two of this three-game set while the Rainiers will counter with righty Mike Wright (0-2, 3.71). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Watch the game live on the CW-31 (KMAX). Or listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, on Money 105.5 FM (PT).

Additional Notes

- Steven Okert appeared in his 187th game in a River Cats uniform, passing fellow lefty Ron Flores for first all-time in games pitched. Okert first joined Sacramento in 2015, pitching in 52 games during the Giants' first year of affiliation with the River Cats.

- The River Cats' 18-run output is the most they've scored at home since April 11 of last season, and the second most this season in any game.

- Second baseman Levi Michael led the team in runs scored on a night where he finished 1-for-3 with zero walks. He was hit by a pitch twice and reached on an error, scoring all four times he reached base.

