OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 27, 2019

July 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Memphis Redbirds (44-61) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (48-56)

Game #105 of 140/Home #49 of 70 (20-28)

Pitching Probables: MEM-LHP Genesis Cabrera (3-4, 6.42) vs. OKC-RHP Dennis Santana (4-7, 6.78)

Saturday, July 27, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their series against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tonight is Marvel Super Hero Night, presented by Courtyard by Marriott, featuring Spider-Man and Black Panther. Super hero capes will be handed out to the first 500 kids ages 12 and under...The Dodgers have lost back-to-back games for the first time since July 3, but are 14-6 over their last 20 games overall.

Last Game: Memphis scored seven runs in the fifth inning and Randy Arozarena hit for the cycle as the Redbirds defeated the Dodgers, 13-10, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Arozarena led off the game with a single and scored on a RBI double by Ramon Urias. Keibert Ruiz and Zach Reks hit back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the bottom of the inning to put the Dodgers in a 2-1 lead, and Ruiz later scored on a wild pitch. Arozarena led off the third with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Edmundo Sosa. Memphis tied the game with a RBI double by John Nogowski. A three-run homer by Zach Reks in the bottom of the third inning pushed the Dodgers into a 6-3 lead. Arozarena cut into the deficit with a two-run homer in the fourth. Memphis went on to score seven runs in the fifth inning as the first eight batters of the inning reached base. Lane Thomas hit a bases-clearing double to put Memphis in front. Max Schrock and pitcher Jake Woodford added RBI singles before Arozarena hit a two-run triple for 12-6 lead to complete his cycle. OKC responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth on two-run homers by DJ Peters and Shane Peterson to cut Memphis' lead to 12-10. A solo homer by Thomas in the sixth extended Memphis' lead to 13-10. Memphis reliever Dominic Leone (1-0) picked up the win. Hunter Cervenka closed out the game with two scoreless innings for his fourth save. Dodgers pitcher Mitchell White (3-5) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dennis Santana (4-7) is set to make his team-leading 16th start of the season...Santana last appeared for OKC July 21 against San Antonio and followed opener Jaime Schultz, who pitched the first inning. Santana pitched 1.2 scoreless innings before exiting the game with two outs in the top of the third inning after taking a comebacker off his foot...Santana earned the win in his last start July 16 at Iowa, allowing three runs (one earned) and four hits over 6.0 innings. He issued one walk and recorded six K's. Santana faced the minimum in four of six frames and retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced. In his four starts prior, Santana allowed 28 runs, 28 hits and 16 walks over 17.2 IP (0-3)...He's notched 74 strikeouts over 70.1 innings with OKC...Santana began the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa before making his first career start with OKC May 19, 2018 and his Major League debut on June 1. However, a right rotator cuff strain sent him to the 60-day Disabled List June 9...Santana entered 2019 ranked as the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America...He originally signed as a shortstop as an international free agent in March 2013 at the age of 16 and converted to pitching in 2014...Santana has made two previous starts against Memphis this season, going 1-1 and allowing a combined seven runs (five earned) and 11 hits over 10.2 innings with seven walks and seven strikeouts.

Against the Redbirds: 2019: 8-6 2018: 6-10 All-time: 182-167 At OKC: 99-73 The season series has been controlled by the road team so far, going 12-2 and winning eight of the last nine...The teams have been nearly even offensively, with OKC owning a 86-82 edge in runs and 128-127 advantage in hits. Connor Joe and Zach Reks lead OKC with 14 hits, while Reks has a team-leading 16 RBI in the series. RÃ-os has hit five of his 20 homers this season against Memphis, while Reks has homered four times...During the teams' last series in Memphis July 11-13, OKC took three of the four games, winning the first two meetings before splitting a doubleheader to close the series...The Dodgers finished 7-1 at AutoZone Park this season, clinching a winning record at the venue for the seventh time in eight seasons and setting a new team record for most wins in one season at Memphis...The Redbirds won the previous series between the teams in OKC, 4-1, June 20-24, and enter tonight having won five straight games in OKC...Last season the teams met in the American Conference Finals, with Memphis winning the series, 3-1, before repeating as PCL champions...The Redbirds won the 2018 regular-season series, 10-6, snapping a streak of five consecutive season series victories for OKC. It was just the third time that Memphis won at least 10 games in one season against OKC, last accomplished in 2011 (11).

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit three more home runs Friday and are tied with Las Vegas for the most home runs in all of professional baseball in the month of July (53 HR). OKC has homered in 20 of 23 games this month, as well as 20 of the last 22 games. The month included a season-high streak of 16 consecutive games with a home run July 5-24 - the second-longest in team history since OKC rejoined the PCL in 1998. During the streak, the Dodgers hit an incredible 43 homers, including 26 over the final six games...The Dodgers have recorded multi-homer outings in 10 of the last 11 games (37 HR), going deep three or more times in six of the last eight games and in seven of the last 10 games.

Boom Goes the Dynamite: OKC has compiled 91 runs and 103 hits - including 29 homers and 47 extra-base hits - over the last eight games while batting .334 (103x308). They have scored at least nine runs in seven of the last eight games, including six games with 10 or more runs...Over the 15 games following the All-Star Break, the Dodgers are batting .317 with a PCL-leading 135 runs, 42 home runs and .627 SLG...The Dodgers are 7-3 over the last 10 games and have outscored their opponents, 109-62, while batting .330 (127x385) with 35 home runs. They've scored 10 or more runs in seven of the 10 games...The team was retired in order four times last night after having been retired in order just twice in the previous 46 innings...Last night marked the second time this season OKC lost when scoring double-digit runs and just the 21st time since the team rejoined the PCL in 1998.

Luxury Tax: Reigning PCL Player of the Week Gavin Lux doubled and finished with two hits last night for his fifth consecutive multi-hit game (10x22) and eighth in the last 10 games (22x45). He has now reached base safely in each of his first 22 Triple-A games and hit safely in 21 of those games...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is batting .479 (45x94) with a .550 OBP, .926 SLG and 1.476 OPS. The shortstop has 14 multi-hit games, 22 extra-base hits, 27 RBI and 32 runs scored. During that time span, Lux's OPS, AVG, OBP, hits, extra-base hits and runs scored are either the most or tied for the most among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors...The 21-year-old also leads Dodgers full-season minor leaguers with a .357 AVG and 126 hits.

CoJo's Bite: Connor Joe reached base twice more last night with a single and walk and scored two more runs. Over the last 26 games, Joe is batting .358 (34x95) with eight homers, nine doubles, a triple, 28 RBI, 30 runs scored and 23 walks. Since June 27, Joe leads the PCL with 23 walks, ranks second with 30 runs scored, tied for second with 28 RBI, third with a .488 OBP and tied for fourth with 18 extra-base hits...He leads OKC's qualified players with a .434 OBP (third in PCL), 66 runs and 56 walks (fourth in PCL).

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBI last night. He's collected a multi-hit game in five of his last six starts, going 10-for-24 (.417) with three homers, three doubles and 12 RBI...Since joining OKC May 16, Reks ranks second in the PCL with 57 RBI and tied for seventh with 16 homers. He leads all Dodgers minor leaguers with 25 total home runs and 79 total RBI.

Around the Horn: DJ Peters mashed his 10th home run with the Dodgers last night and was hit by a pitch for the fourth time in six games. He has now reached base in each of his first 26 Triple-A games, slashing .340/.468/.722 and owns the longest current on-base streak in the PCL. Including his time with Double-A Tulsa, he's reached base in 39 straight games...Over the last 10 games, OKC's lineup has not been kind to opposing starting pitchers. The Dodgers are batting .377 (77x204) with 74 runs, 25 home runs, 41 extra-base hits, 30 walks and 38 strikeouts over just 43.0 innings. Five of the 10 starters faced have not lasted past 4.0 IP...Last night Randy Arozarena became the first OKC opponent to hit for the cycle at The Brick since Scott Cousins did it for New Orleans on May 1, 2010...Shane Peterson's homer in the fourth inning Friday was the 100th of his minor league career.

