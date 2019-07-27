Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (44-61) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (48-56)

Memphis Redbirds (44-61) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (48-56)

Saturday, July 27 - 7:05 p.m. (CT) - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (13,066) - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Game #106 - Road Game #54 (27-26)

LHP Genesis Cabrera (3-4, 6.42) vs RHP Dennis Santana (4-7, 6.78)

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Number of Redbirds that have hit for the cycle in franchise history after Randy Arozarena accomplished the feat last night. Arozarena needed just four at-bats and completed his cycle in the fifth inning.

14.1 Consecutive scoreless innings tossed by the Redbirds bullpen over the last three games. They have allowed just 26 earned runs in 93.2 innings (2.51 ERA) in 22 games in July.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds continue their brief three-game set against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark tonight in the second game of this series. The Redbirds earned a win in last night's series opener, 13-10, backed by four-RBI performances by Randy Arozarena and Lane Thomas. Arozarena became the third player in franchise history to hit for the cycle, needing just four at-bats, completing the feat by the fifth inning. Lane Thomas has now driven in 18 RBI against the Dodgers this season in 12 games. Max Schrock went 2-for-4 with a run and a walk and has hit safely in each game since returning from the injured list on Tuesday. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Left-hander Genesis Cabrera is scheduled to be reinstated from the injured list and take the mound tonight and make his 15th appearance and 13th start with Memphis and his 20th appearance overall across levels in 2019. Cabrera last took the mound on July 15 at Round Rock in the series opener, taking no-decision (3.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R/ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HR) in the Redbirds' 8-6 victory over the Express. He has allowed at least five earned runs in two-straight starts after allowing three earned runs or fewer in five-straight. He has also worked just 3.0 innings in his last two starts, which is his season low. Carbera has allowed one home run in three-straight and has allowed a home run in 10 of 14 outings. Cabrera will be making his first career start against Oklahoma City in tonight's contest. During his second Major League stint of the season from June 13-23, he made three relief appearances, allowing two runs on two hits in 3.1 total innings. In his return to Memphis on June 9 at Reno, Cabrera earned the win (5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R/ER, 3 BB, 8 SO) in the Redbirds' 7-4 victory over the Aces. It was his third consecutive start of allowing two earned runs or fewer He fans fanned at least six batters in three of his last six starts in Memphis. During his first career Major League stint from May 29 - June 4, Cabrera went 0-2, 6.48 (6 ER/8.1 IP) in two starts. He made his MLB debut on May 29 at Philadelphia, suffering the loss (3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 1 HR)in the Cardinals' 11-4 defeat to the Phillies. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, native is in his sixth professional season and second with the St. Louis organization. Cabrera entered this season ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the Cardinals system by Baseball America. He spent the bulk of last season at Double-A Montgomery, going 7-6, 4.12 (52 ER/113.2 IP). He was named a Southern League All-Star and ranked 3rd in the league with a .218 batting average.

The Dodgers are slated to start right-hander Dennis Santana in tonight's contest. The 23-year-old is scheduled to make his 16th start with Oklahoma City and his 20th appearance overall across all levels. Santana has gone 4-7, 6.78 (53 ER/70.1 IP) to go along with 74 strikeouts and 41 walks in his 16 Triple-A outings and is allowing a .290 opponent's average (83x286). In his last time out on Sunday vs. San Antonio, Santana earned the win in relief (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 0 SO) in the Dodgers' 12-8 victory over the Missions. He had to leave his outing through injury after being struck in the ankle by a line drive. Santana's last start came on July 16 at Iowa, where he earned the win (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO, 1 HR) in the Dodgers' 13-4 victory over the Cubs. Overall this season, he has made two quality starts and he has allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine of his 15 starts. He has made two starts against Memphis this season, one here at this facility and one at AutoZone Park. In his most recent start against Memphis on June 24, he suffered the loss (4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO) in the Dodgers' 9-6 defeat to the Redbirds. He began the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 0-0, 7.20 (4 ER/5.0 IP) in three appearances out of the bullpen. Santana made just one scoreless outing during his first Major League stint of the season. The San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, native is in his sixth professional season and has spent them all with the Los Angeles-NL organization. He entered the season ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Dodgers system by Baseball America.

HISTORY WITH OKLAHOMA CITY: The Redbirds have faced off against the Oklahoma City Triple-A franchise every year since 1998. The Redbirds trail in the all-time series 167-181 and trail 73-100 on the road. The 'Birds have just winning records at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in just three seasons (2018, 2013, 2000). The Redbirds have winning records against Oklahoma City in just six of 21 seasons, but only have losing records in 10 seasons. Last year, the teams faced off in the American Conference Finals of the Pacific Coast League playoffs, with the Redbirds winning the series 3-1.

This is 22nd-straight year that the Redbirds have faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. Oklahoma City has been the Dodgers' top affiliate since 2015 and Memphis has a 34-34 record during that span. From 2009-14, the Albuquerque Isotopes was the organization's top affiliate and the Redbirds went 37-49. The Redbirds were also 12-20 against the Albuquerque Dukes from 1998-2000. From 2001-08, the Redbirds went 19-21 against the Las Vegas 51's. Overall, Memphis is 104-130 against the Dodgers' Triple-A club.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Randy Arozarena hit for the cycle in his first four at-bats over five innings, and the Memphis Redbirds cracked out 17 hits on their way to a 13-10 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) in the series opener Friday night in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Arozarena singled to open the game, doubled in the third inning, homered in the fourth, and tripled in the fifth to complete the third cycle in Redbirds history. He joins Luke Voit (June 30, 2018 at Iowa) and Mark Little (June 23, 2000 at Colorado Springs) as Memphis hitters to finish the feat.

The outfielder finished the game 4-for-6 with three runs scored and four RBI, and he has now reached base in 26-straight starts.

Each Memphis (44-61) starter, including the starting pitcher, had at least one hit and scored at least once in the game. Lane Thomas doubled, homered, and drove in four, and Ramon Urias was 3-for-5 with a double. Max Schrock also had two hits.

Adolis Garcia had a hit in five at-bats, and he is now on a seven-game hitting streak.

Memphis' 17 hits as a team are its fourth-most in a game this campaign.

All 23 of the games runs were scored in the first five-and-a-half innings, with the big inning being a seven-run Memphis fifth. The first eight Redbirds of the inning reached base with seven hits and a walk, and Memphis led 12-6 after that at-bat.

Oklahoma City (48-56) scored four times in their next at-bat, however, to make the game 13-10, but Dominic Leone and Hunter Cervenka retired the last 12 Dodgers of the game over four scoreless innings to finish the win.

The Redbirds have now won six of their last eight games.

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster moves were made prior to tonight's game: Genesis Cabrera was reinstated off of the 7-Day Injured List and Chris Beck was unconditionally released.

Cabrera missed 10 games after being placed on the IL following his start on July 15 at Round Rock. The Redbirds went 6-4 during that span.

Cabrera has gone 3-4, 6.42 (44 ER/61.2 IP) in 14 games, 12 starts with Memphis and 0-2, 6.17 (8 ER/11.2 IP) in five games, two starts with St. Louis this season.

Beck had gone 0-7, 6.10 (28 ER/41.1 IP) in 37 relief appearances for the Redbirds this season. He led the team with six saves.

AROZARENA HITS FOR THE CYCLE: In last night's contest, Randy Arozarena became the third Redbird in franchise history to hit for the cycle. He opened up the game with a bunt single, doubled in the third, homered in the fourth and completed the cycle with a triple in the fifth. After an 18-year gap between the first two cycles in franchise history (Mark Little, June 23, 2000; Luke Voit, June 30, 2018), the Redbirds have now had a player hit for the cycle in consecutive years. Arozarena's four-hit game was his third such game for the Redbirds this season, which leads the team.

NEW ORLEANS SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds took two of three games from the New Orleans Baby Cakes in the final meeting between the two teams at AutoZone Park this season. The Redbirds finish 2019 with a 4-4 record at home against the Baby Cakes, making it the seventh-straight season that Redbirds have not dropped the season series at home between the two clubs. The Redbirds have won back-to-back series for the first time since winning series against San Antonio and Round Rock from April 16-22.

Adolis Garcia continued his July power surge by homering Thursday night and driving in four total runs during the series. His home run in last night's finale was his 23rd of the season, setting a career-high and it is also the 18th-highest season total in Redbirds franchise history. He leads the team with 23 long balls and 74 RBI this season. Randy Arozarena reached safely in all three games and has now reached safely in each of his last 25 starts. He posted multi-hit games in the final two games of the series and now has 17 such games this season in just 39 games with the Redbirds. Max Schrock returned to the lineup after missing 14 games while on the injured list and went 4-for-8 with two runs scored and two RBI, hitting safely in all three games. Four different players posted multi-hit performances and there were five total multi-hit games. Overall in the series, the Redbirds batted .255 (24x94) against Baby Cakes pitching and launched one home run.

The 'Birds starting staff went 1-1, 6.18 (9 ER/13.1 IP) fanning 15 batters while issuing seven walks. They allowed three home runs and just five total extra-base hits. Mike Hauschild earned his first win of the season and his first win as a starter since Aug. 14, 2018 while pitching at Triple-A Buffalo. He had the longest outing of any Redbird starter during the series (6.2 IP) and the most strikeouts (7). Redbird relievers went 1-0, 0.68 (1 ER/13.2 IP) in the series and whiffed 14 batters. They also converted both of their save opportunities. Kodi Whitley made his AutoZone Park debut on Wednesday, allowing three hits and one run in 1.2 innings of work to go along with three strikeouts. Junior Fernandez earned his first-career Triple-A victory Thursday night by tossing 2.0 scoreless frames to bring his season-ERA to 0.59. The staff overall yielded an opponent's average of .248 (25x101).

ADOLIS' BIG DAY: On Sunday, Adolis Garcia put on an impressive display of power at Werner Park by homering twice and driving in eight runs. His eight RBI matched a franchise record that he also matched last season on July 26 at Salt Lake. In the third inning with two outs, he launched his second grand slam of the season. After homering again in the eighth inning, it was his third game in his last eight that he has homered twice. Garcia ranks T-1st in the Pacific Coast League with 12 dingers with two outs and 8th with 29 RBI in such situations.

CLIMBING THE LEADERBOARDS: In 20 games in July, Adolis Garcia has launched eight home runs and driven in 22 runs while posting a slash-line of .275/.326/.663/.988. As result, he has entered and climbed into the Top-10 in several batting categories on the Redbirds all-time lists. His first home run on Friday moved him into 5th with 44 and his second blast that day moved him just six long balls away from matching Patrick Wisdom for 4th. His three RBI last night moved him to 10th place at 155. He also ranks T-5th in triples (11), 8th in strikeouts (260), 8th in hit by pitches (16) and 8th in extra-base hits (111).

THE AMAZING RANDY: Reigning Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month Randy Arozarena has continued his form all throughout July and is slashing .365/.449/.588/1.037 in 22 games. He has hit safely in 15 of those games and has also reached base safely in 26-straight starts. He has 10 multi-hit games during that span as well.

LET'S GET IT STARTED: Redbirds players batting first in the order this season are hitting .317 overall, which ranks 2nd in the Pacific Coast League. They also rank 3rd in hits (140), 4th in OBP (.381), 4th in OPS (.892) and 5th in SLG (.511).

