Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (43-61) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (55-49)

July 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #105: Nashville Sounds (43-61) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (55-49)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (6-8, 5.28) vs. LHP Mike Kickham (3-4, 4.37)

First Pitch: 6:00 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Kickham vs. Nashville: Mike Kickham has pitched twice this season against Nashville in relief. He's 1-0 with a 13.50 ERA. He's combined for 2.2 innings and has allowed 4 earned runs on 6 hits and 2 walks while striking out 2 batters. His last appearance against them was on June 22 in New Orleans, where he earned no decision. He went 1.2 innings and allowed 1 earned run on 2 hits and 1 walk with 2 strikeouts. Active Sounds players performed as such against him: Jett Bandy, 1-1; Matt Davidson, 0-2; Zack Granite, 1-2. RBI; Adam Moore, 0-0, BB; Eli White, 0-1, K; Patrick Wisdom, 0-2, K.

Heineman Stays Hot: Outfielder/first baseman Scott Heineman has been on fire for Nashville. With 2 hits last night, he has recorded a multi-hit game in four consecutive games and in five of his last six games. Overall, Heineman has 16 multi-hit games in 30 games with the Sounds. In 24 games since being assigned to Nashville on June 25, he is hitting .433 (39-for-90) with 23 runs, with 3 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs, 14 RBI, 14 walks and 3 stolen bases. He is slashing .509/.678/1.187. He ranks second in the Pacific Coast League in batting average and on base percentage, trailing Oklahoma City's Gavin Lux in both (.479 avg., .550 OBP).

Dillard's Milestones: Today's starting pitcher Tim Dillard is closing in on his 400th strikeout with Nashville, just 2 shy of the milestone. He would be the first pitcher in franchise history to do so. It will also be Dillard's 62nd career start with the Sounds, closing in on Chase Wright's (2009-11) mark of 64 starts (ranked 4th in franchise history). It was also be his 236th game overall, two shy of franchise career leader Joey Vierra (238).

Ronald Guzmán's Debut: Infielder Ronald Guzmán made his Nashville debut against New Orleans on Friday night. He played well, going 1-for-3 with a run and 2 walks. The two walks matched his season-high. He scored the only run of the night and was one-of-six hits for the Sounds.

Speed Kills: New Orleans stole 6 bases against Nashville last night, recording a Sounds' opponent team season-high. The previous season-high was 5 stolen bases, which was also set by the Baby Cakes on May 2. New Orleans was able to take the team stolen base lead in the Pacific Coast League with the 6 stolen bases, surpassing Tacoma (110). Nashville has struggled throwing out base stealers this season, allowing the most stolen bases in the league with 103.

Lopes the Hitman: Infielder/Outifelder Christian Lopes has back-to-back multi-hit games and currently rides a five-game hitting streak. Lopes has hit well since joining Nashville, hitting .367 (29-for-79) with 10 runs 9 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBI and 10 walks. He is slashing .457/.519/.976.

What's the word around Nashville?

The Athletic (@TheAthleticDFW)

Scott Heineman (usually an outfielder) has been playing first base for the AAA @nashvillesounds - @ThreeTwoEephus takes you through the possible implications: theathletic.com/1100121/2019/0...

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

OF Carlos Tocci, who was designated for assignment on July 22, has been assigned outright to Nashville.

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

We've got quite the crew joining us for a Bachville night at @FirstTNPark!

Let's recap that guest list: @ebassclinics, @carlywaddell, @jamesjfuertes, @bradytoops, @daniellemmaltby & @Christen_mae_

Entry to the Q&A, cocktail party & game are just $25: atmilb.com/2XWegvS

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.