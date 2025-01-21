San Antonio FC Signs Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni

January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed goalkeeper Joey Batrouni to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Batrouni will join SAFC in May upon the completion of his degree at the University of Virginia.

"We are excited to welcome Joey back to the SAFC family," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "Joey was a part of our SAFC Pro Academy setup and Elite Training Program, and we have followed his progress throughout college since he left San Antonio. He possesses talent and potential and represents both the club's homegrown initiative, as well as the growing talent pool that is coming out of San Antonio. We look forward to him joining us after he finishes his degree in May."

The homegrown talent is set to return to SAFC following a standout collegiate career. Batrouni began at Coastal Carolina University, where he made 71 saves in 22 starts in his first two seasons. Batrouni had a breakout junior season in his first year at Virginia, finishing with 48 saves and an .804 save percentage as he anchored the Cavaliers in goal to an NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance. He capped his senior year with a career-best 58 saves in 2024.

A product of the SAFC Pro Academy, Batrouni spent time with the first team in 2019. The goalkeeper attended Lee High School in San Antonio, where he played every minute of his high school career. Batrouni was a three-time All-State selection and helped lead the Volunteers to the 2021 6A State Championship in his senior season.

San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

