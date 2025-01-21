Indy Eleven Signs Goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed Grenada Men's National Team goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

In his four-year international career, the 30-year-old has 11 appearances for the Spice Boys in World Cup Qualifying, Concacaf Gold Cup, and Concacaf Nations League. The 6'1, 174-pound Charles-Cook played four matches in the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League, starting three and recording clean sheets vs. Curacao on October 11 and Saint Lucia on November 15.

The Lewisham, England, native has played 11 seasons in EFL League One and League Two and the National League. In 2024, Charles-Cook played for Welling United and Havant & Waterlooville in the National League South.

Charles-Cook is a product of Arsenal's academy and has represented the likes of Bury, Coventry City and Swindon Town, racking up 76 English Football League (EFL) appearances throughout his career.

Moves to Bromley, Hampton & Richmond Borough and Dartford followed before a move back to Bromley in 2022, enjoying success as the starter for much of the season, making 33 National League appearances on the way to the playoffs.

Charles-Cook also spent time at Nuneaton Town, Shrewsbury Town, Macclesfield Town and Boreham Wood, before embarking on his first stint with Welling United in 2020-21, playing alongside his brother Anthony Cook.

Charles-Cook began his career at Arsenal and enjoyed a loan spell at non-league Chelmsford City in February 2013, before signing with Bury five months later. He made his debut in the English Football League in March 2014 and then signed with Coventry City four months later. He spent the first part of 2014-15 on loan at Nuneaton Town and then established himself as the starter at Coventry in 2015-16. He spent 2017-18 season at Swindon Town and joined Danish Superliga club SønderjyskE in October 2018. He joined Shrewsbury Town in January 2019 and spent the 2019-20 season with Macclesfield Town.

On the current Boys in Blue roster, Charles-Cook is the third player from England, joining Jack Blake (Nottingham) and Hayden White (Greenwich).

Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven Roster (1/21/25)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Antony Siaha

Defenders (8): Adrian Diz Pe, Pat Hogan, James Musa, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Bruno Rendon, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White

Midfielders (5): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro

Forwards (5): Elvis Amoh, Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams

