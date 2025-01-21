Legion FC Adds USL2 Star Sebastian Tregarthen

January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Forward Sebastian Tregarthen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - More emerging talent is making its way to The Magic City with Birmingham Legion FC announcing on Tuesday that it has signed forward Sebastian Tregarthen for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. It is the first professional contract for the 24-year-old Uruguayan who is fresh off of earning USL2 Team of the Year honors with Asheville City SC and a second consecutive NAIA All-American selection with Lindsey Wilson College in 2024.

"This is an exciting signing for Birmingham with what we want to accomplish this season," Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps said. "Sebastian is a player that we have tracked throughout his time in USL2 and is someone who is excellent on the dribble which has allowed him to not only score goals but set up others to score as well."

A speedy and intense winger, Tregarthen posed a constant threat in the attacking third with 17 goals and 13 assists in his two seasons at Lindsey Wilson. That includes a memorable sophomore campaign that saw him notch seven goals and 11 assists en route to being named 2024 Mid-South Conference Player of the Year.

He picked up a similar award earlier that summer in USL2 play when he was named South Central Division Player of the Year by leading Asheville City with a seven-goal tally.

Following Legion FC's four-match preseason schedule that features a match against Atlanta United on February 1, Tregarthen will get his first chance to make his professional debut a month later when Birmingham begins the 2025 campaign at home against Loudoun United FC.

TRANSACTION

Birmingham Legion FC has signed forward Sebastian Tregarthen for the 2025 season.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Sebastian Tregarthen

Position: Forward

Height: 5'9

Weight: 161

DOB: 5/7/2000

Hometown: Dolores, Uruguay

Nationality: Uruguay

