Loudoun United Football Club Re-Sign Midfielder Alex Nagy to a One-Year Contract Through 2025 with an Option for 2026

January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA. - Loudoun United Football Club today announced that the club has re-signed 2022 MLS SuperDraft midfielder Alex Nagy to a one-year contract through the 2025 season with an option for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Alex Nagy (Legacy Number 143) returns to Loudoun United Football Club after recording three appearances in the 2024 season. The midfielder, originally signed in 2022, but missed the entirety of the 2023 season and the majority of the 2024 season due to a torn ACL suffered in the pre-season of 2023.

"We are very excited to have Alex back at Loudoun United. He came off an incredibly difficult first two seasons with injuries and showed tremendous resilience and determination to get back to his true self. When healthy he is a top winger who has incredible service, is good off the dribble, and can create chances for himself and others. 2025 will be a great year for Alex and we couldn't be happier to have him back in the Red and White!" - Head Coach, Ryan Martin

"I am super excited to sign back with Loudoun United for the upcoming season. I'm super grateful to the staff and everyone who believes in me to be able to come back and play for this team. We have a great group of guys coming back this year, and a lot of talent as well. There is still progress to be made but I am happy I can be a part of it all." - Alex Nagy

The 41st pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft became the fifth Catamount in program history to receive All-America First Team honors. In 2022, Nagy led the team in assists (9), finishing with 23 assists which ranks him No. 2 all-time at Vermont. Nagy scored eight goals and recorded 16 assists in 58 appearances (35 starts) for the University of Vermont from 2018 to 2021. In 2021, Nagy scored five goals and recorded 10 assists in 20 appearances on the way to being named to the America East All-Conference First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Northeast First Team.

The midfielder played youth club soccer for Seacoast United Academy and New England Revolution Academy.

Player: Alex Nagy

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 3/22/2000

Age: 24

Birthplace: Bow, New Hampshire

Height: 6'0"

Status: Domestic

