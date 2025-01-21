Orange County SC Sign 2023 Mac Hermann Trophy Winner Ousmane Sylla

January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC announced today the signing of midfielder and 2023 MAC Herman Trophy winner Ousmane Sylla for the upcoming USL Championship season. Sylla joins OCSC from the Houston Dynamo of the MLS.

Sylla, 23, from Dakar, Senegal, was selected by Houston Dynamo in the second round (No. 55 overall) of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of Clemson University.

"Ousmane is a player with immense potential." said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "Only a year ago he was voted the best college player in the country. We look forward to aiding his development and helping him achieve his goals of playing at the highest level possible. His speed, vision, and technical ability will bring a dynamic edge to our attack."

Sylla made one appearance for the Dynamo in the 2024 Concacaf tournament. Prior to signing with Houston he played at Clemson University where he won the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy award, given to college soccer's top player. He also helped Clemson win two NCAA titles in three years (2021, '23) and was named a First Team All-American in the ACC. During his collegiate career, the Senegal native had 24g/24a in 71 matches.

"I'm looking forward to playing with OCSC this season," said Sylla. "I can't wait to meet my teammates and all the fans and I hope to add to the legacy of such a great club by adding another championship in 2025."

This signing is pending league and federation approval, per club policy details of the agreement will not be released.

NAME: Ousmane Sylla

PRONUNCIATION: OOZ-mon SILL-uh

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 23

HEIGHT: 5'8"

WEIGHT: 170 lbs

DATE OF BIRTH: August 7, 2001

HOMETOWN: Dakar, Senegal

NATIONALITY: Senegalese

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo (MLS)

SOCIAL MEDIA: @ousman10_ on Instagram

TRANSACTION: Orange County SC has signed Ousmane Sylla on January 21, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of January 21 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Colin Shutler

Defenders: Grayson Doody, Pedro Guimaraes, Ashton Miles

Midfielders: Chris Hegardt, Kevin Partida, Kyle Scott, Ousmane Sylla

Forwards: Ben Barjolo, Cameron Dunbar, Bryce Jamison, Tristan Trager, Ethan Zubak

