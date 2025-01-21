Oakland Roots and Soul SC Commit to Coliseum as Short-Term Home, Shift Focus to Permanent Stadium Solution

January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Today, Oakland Roots and Soul SC announces their intent to make the Oakland Coliseum the club's short-term home beyond 2025. As part of this decision, the club will no longer pursue the Malibu Lot Interim Stadium project, instead shifting focus to remaining at the Coliseum while actively working toward a permanent stadium in Oakland for the long term. A key factor in our shift toward the Coliseum as a viable option has been the confirmed departure of the Athletics. This significant change since we first explored the Malibu lot, has opened new possibilities for us to establish a home in a stadium that holds deep historical and cultural significance for Oakland.

"Oakland Roots and Soul are committed to securing a permanent home in Oakland, and this decision allows us to focus our efforts on making that vision a reality," said Oakland Roots and Soul SC President Lindsay Barenz. "By staying at the Coliseum in the short term, we are ensuring stability for our players, fans, and community and keeping the Coliseum as a productive asset for the community. We remain dedicated to building something sustainable and deeply rooted in Oakland, and we look forward to continuing this journey alongside our supporters and partners. We also want to thank everyone at the city and county for working towards an outcome at Malibu and appreciate their support for making a soccer stadium in Oakland a reality."

We congratulate AASEG on their continued progress and are excited to collaborate under our cooperation agreement to establish a clear path for Oakland Roots and Soul to remain at the Coliseum in the interim. This partnership is a crucial step in providing stability for the club while we work together on a long-term vision for a permanent home in Oakland. We look forward to building on this shared commitment to keeping professional soccer in Oakland and creating a sustainable future that reflects the passion of our community.

"We thank Oakland Roots and Soul for their continued collaboration throughout this process," said Ray Bobbit of AASEG. "As we work towards our shared objectives of a brighter future for East Oakland, we look forward to our continued corporation and would be open to working with Oakland Roots for a longer stay at the Coliseum."

