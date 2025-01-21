FC Tulsa Unites with Anne & Henry Zarrow YMCA to Promote Soccer, Play in Soccer Scrimmage

January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa partnered with the Anne & Henry Zarrow YMCA this past week for a soccer scrimmage with youth YMCA league players, helping to promote soccer throughout the Tulsa community.

The scrimmage, which brought together players of all skill levels, helped foster teamwork and sportsmanship while giving youth participants the opportunity to interact with professional athletes. FC Tulsa players and coaches offered tips and connected with community members at the event, highlighting the importance of engagement and the growth of soccer in the region. Held at the Anne & Henry Zarrow YMCA (909 W. 23rd Street), the event gathered Green Country supporters ahead of the fitness center's opening.

A tight contest, the YMCA youth players secured a 7-6 victory.

"We are thrilled to collaborate and build upon the strong sense of community here in Tulsa," said Suzanne Maniss, Director of the FC Tulsa Foundation. "Events like this grand opening provide a unique opportunity for our professional players to engage with Tulsa's youth. Whether it's through sports, outreach or events, we're dedicated to helping build a city where everyone feels included and empowered.

"This was an excellent opportunity for both returning and new members of our club to connect with Tulsans, and we look forward to continuing our community efforts in 2025 and beyond."

Designed to meet the diverse needs of Tulsa residents, the Anne & Zarrow YMCA features a range of innovative facilities and programs, including indoor soccer fields to be used for programs and leagues of all ages. Upon its opening, FC Tulsa is excited to stay connected with the YMCA and continue supporting community programming, with the goal of helping to grow the sport and inspire future soccer players in Tulsa.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.