El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today its 2025 preseason schedule in preparation for the 2025 USL Championship season, which kicks off Saturday, March 8 at home against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Tickets for the 2025 Home Opener can be purchased at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

Throughout the month-long preseason, El Paso Locomotive FC will play five matches. Locomotive will open its preseason with two matches in El Paso at the Westside Soccer Complex against Barca Residency Academy and UDA Soccer. The Locos will then hit the road to San Antonio for matches against Houston Dynamo II and San Antonio FC before wrapping up the preseason in Albuquerque against New Mexico United.

The full preseason schedule is listed below:

2025 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Location Opponent

February 1, 2025 El Paso, Texas Barca Residency Academy

February 8, 2025 El Paso, Texas UDA Soccer

February 19, 2025 San Antonio, Texas Houston Dynamo II

February 22, 2025 San Antonio, Texas San Antonio FC

March 1, 2025 Albuquerque, New Mexico New Mexico United

Games and dates are subject to change. All preseason games will be closed to the public.

