El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today its 2025 preseason schedule in preparation for the 2025 USL Championship season, which kicks off Saturday, March 8 at home against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Tickets for the 2025 Home Opener can be purchased at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.
Throughout the month-long preseason, El Paso Locomotive FC will play five matches. Locomotive will open its preseason with two matches in El Paso at the Westside Soccer Complex against Barca Residency Academy and UDA Soccer. The Locos will then hit the road to San Antonio for matches against Houston Dynamo II and San Antonio FC before wrapping up the preseason in Albuquerque against New Mexico United.
The full preseason schedule is listed below:
2025 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Date Location Opponent
February 1, 2025 El Paso, Texas Barca Residency Academy
February 8, 2025 El Paso, Texas UDA Soccer
February 19, 2025 San Antonio, Texas Houston Dynamo II
February 22, 2025 San Antonio, Texas San Antonio FC
March 1, 2025 Albuquerque, New Mexico New Mexico United
Games and dates are subject to change. All preseason games will be closed to the public.
Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024 Season are available now! Fans can secure their season tickets online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, calling (915) 235-GOAL or texting (915) 666-2005.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 21, 2025
- FC Tulsa Defender Patrick Seagrist Set to Return in 2025 - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Center Back Bolu Akinyode Returns to Miami FC - Miami FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Harvey Neville - Phoenix Rising FC
- Loudoun United Football Club Re-Sign Midfielder Alex Nagy to a One-Year Contract Through 2025 with an Option for 2026 - Loudoun United FC
- San Antonio FC Signs Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni - San Antonio FC
- Indy Eleven Signs Goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook - Indy Eleven
- LouCity Welcomes PUMA as New Official Apparel Partner - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
- El Paso Locomotive FC and Midfielder Bolu Akinyode Mutually Agree to Part Ways
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Goalkeeper Sebastian Mora for 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Acquire Honduran International Daniel Carter on Loan for 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Defender Gabi Torres from Phoenix Rising FC for 2025