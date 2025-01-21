FC Tulsa Defender Patrick Seagrist Set to Return in 2025

January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced defender Patrick Seagrist is set to return ahead of the 2025 season.

Seagrist, the 10th overall selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by the New York Red Bulls, returns to Green Country after totaling 2,237 minutes across 32 appearances (25 starts) this past season. He tallied one goal during play while posting 38 interceptions and 34 tackles won. Seagrist enters his third season in Green Country and fifth in USL Championship ranks carrying more than 9,500 minutes of regular-season action.

He appeared in each of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's first 21 matches (20 starts) before joining FC Tulsa via transfer in 2023. He registered three assists and created 16 scoring chances during action while winning 69% of his tackles in Colorado Springs.

Seagrist opened his USL Championship tenure with one-year stops at Memphis 901 FC and Indy Eleven, helping Memphis secure its best record in franchise history with 75 interceptions on the year. He also notched his first professional goal and four assists in The Bluff City.

Raised in Streamwood, Illinois, Seagrist made his Major League Soccer debut on March 1, 2020, playing a full 90 in a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati. He played two more contests, both starts, during the condensed 2020 MLS season. He was traded to Inter Miami FC ahead of the 2021 season, but was subsequently loaned to Indy Eleven - kicking off his career in USL Championship ranks.

Seagrist played four years collegiately at Marquette University, where he posted six goals and 16 assists. He was a two-time All-BIG EAST First Team selection with the Golden Eagles.

