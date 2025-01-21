Center Back Bolu Akinyode Returns to Miami FC

January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of center back Bolu Akinyode.

The 30-year-old returns to Miami following his 2024 campaign with El Paso Locomotive FC. With El Paso, Akinyode amassed 30 appearances and 1,761 minutes throughout the 2024 season. In all, the USL Championship veteran has nine seasons under his belt, playing with Birmingham Legion FC and former Championship teams Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union II, and New York Red Bulls II.

"I'm super excited to be returning to Miami FC. This club and city are special to me. It's home." Akinyode said. "I can't wait to get to work and try and help the team have a more positive 2025 season."

Prior to his Texas stint, the center back spent three seasons with Miami FC, playing in South Florida from 2021 to 2023. The Nigerian helped the team clinch two playoff berths in 2021 and 2022. Akinyode had 97 appearances in his time with Miami, scoring two goals and an assist.

Akinyode will be a welcome site for the club as it prepares for a revamped roster and a return to playoff form in 2025. More roster updates will be revealed soon as the team prepares for the arrival of pre-season training camp.

