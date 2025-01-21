Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Harvey Neville

January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising has signed right-back Harvey Neville, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm thrilled to join Phoenix Rising, one of the best clubs in the USL. Getting the chance to learn and grow under Coach Pa was a big draw for me, and it's clear the club is building something special here," said Neville. "I'm eager to help the team chase trophies this season and prove myself as one of the best fullbacks in the league."

Neville began his development in Manchester United's academy system, joining the club in 2013 as a 10-year-old. He spent seven years in Manchester United's academy, had a brief stint with Valencia's youth team in Spain, and played an additional two years with Manchester City's academy. Neville later signed a professional contract with Inter Miami II, where he earned a call-up to the first team and made his competitive debut for Inter Miami in May 2022. Over the next two seasons, he appeared in 10 more matches for Inter Miami before transitioning to the Portland Timbers system.

"We have players at right back, but Harvey brings valuable experience with his background. He's been in the Manchester United academy, played in MLS, and competed in the USL, so he has the pedigree and versatility we're looking for," said Phoenix Rising FC Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "He's played multiple positions, and I'm excited to work with him and see what he can contribute."

Split between Inter Miami II and Portland Timbers 2 in MLS Next, Neville made 44 appearances over four seasons and recorded eight assists. Neville was mostly featured in the back line, playing as both a right back and left back with the clubs, but spent some time in the midfield as a right and holding midfielder.

Neville also has experience in USL League 1 and the USL Championship, starting with Fort Lauderdale CF in 2021. In 2023, Neville returned to the USL on loan with Loudoun United, where he made seven appearances and tallied two assists. Harvey ended last season on loan with Sacramento Republic, where he made 10 appearances after joining the club in September, playing as a right back and right midfielder.

Neville has also represented his nation at the youth level, earning one appearance with the Republic of Ireland U19 team.

Harvey Neville: By the Numbers

11 MLS appearances with Inter Miami CF

Three U.S. Open Cup appearances with Inter Miami CF

44 games played in MLS NEXT Pro with Portland Timbers 2 and Inter Miami

International experience with the Republic of Ireland U-19

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Harvey Neville

Name: Harvey Neville

Position: Right-Back

DOB: June 26, 2002 (22)

Born: Manchester, United Kingdom

Former Club: Portland Timbers 2

Height: 5-11

Weight: 161

