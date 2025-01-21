LouCity Welcomes PUMA as New Official Apparel Partner

January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC and global sports brand PUMA announced a multi-year partnership establishing one of the world's leading sports brands as LouCity's official apparel partner.

PUMA will outfit LouCity's professional players and youth academy teams alike starting with the 2025 season. The club's team store will also soon stock official City-branded PUMA merchandise, including authentic team gear.

"We're excited to do a deal with PUMA that will not only equip our teams in industry-leading attire but also provide more options for our fans at retail," said LouCity's president, James O'Connor. "PUMA has a reputation for outfitting top international soccer clubs, and we're thrilled to join their growing portfolio of partners."

LouCity will unveil its first PUMA kits - one home, one away - before its March 8 season opener. Later in the year, the club will also reveal an alternate third kit.

"We are honored to partner with LouCity FC and can't wait to join their community of passionate players and fans this season," said Kellie Ambrose-McGrath, marketing senior director at PUMA North America. "Through this partnership, we will continue to further our commitment of growing the game in North America by establishing an authentic connection with the soccer community."

A PUMA merchandise line featuring men's, women's and youth cuts will arrive to the Lynn Family Stadium team store in the coming weeks. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday with shopping available online at LouSoccerStore.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.