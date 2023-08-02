Salt Lake Edges El Paso, 5-4

The Salt Lake Bees scored a go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-4. The loss ended El Paso's season-high seven-game winning streak.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Oscar Mercado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk. The Chihuahuas used six pitchers in their bullpen game. Sean Reynolds struck out three and walked one in a scoreless seventh inning in his first game in the San Diego Padres organization after being traded from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Aaron Leasher and Jake Sanchez also pitched scoreless outings for El Paso. The first inning was delayed 27 minutes because of pregame rain. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, Bees 5 Final Score (08/02/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (14-15, 46-58), Salt Lake (11-18, 48-55)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith's Ballpark. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (2-7, 7.05) vs. Salt Lake LHP Jake Kalish (4-8, 7.94). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

