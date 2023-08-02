Fifth Annual Karbach Round Rock Classic Announces Teams, Schedule and Ticket Information

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express in partnership with Peak Events, LLC, Karbach Brewing Company and Go Round Rock are excited to announce that the 2024 Karbach Round Rock Classic is set to return February 23-25, 2024 at Dell Diamond.

Participating teams for the 2024 event are set to include the University of Kansas, University of Kentucky, Texas State University, and Washington State University.

The schedule for the 2024 Karbach Round Rock Classic is listed below.

Friday, February 23

2:00 p.m. - Washington State vs Kentucky

6:00 p.m. - Texas State vs Kansas

Saturday, February 24

12:00 p.m. - Kansas vs Washington State

4:00 p.m. - Texas State vs Kentucky

Sunday, February 25

12:00 p.m. - Kentucky vs Kansas

4:00 p.m. - Washington State vs Texas State

*Home team is listed second

The 2024 Karbach Round Rock Classic will again host four teams over three days of play at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express. The weekend tournament will have two games per day with each team playing the other three times in a round robin format.

Tickets can be purchased on a day-by-day basis which includes both games played on the same day or as a weekend package in select seating sections with both reserved and general admission seating options available. Tickets are available at KarbachRRC.com.

"The 2024 Karbach Round Rock classic features plenty of storylines that we're thrilled to have on full display at Dell Diamond next February," Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. "Bringing college baseball fans from around the country to Round Rock is always an honor and it gives us a chance to showcase our great city."

"We couldn't be more excited to be hosting year five of the Karbach Round Rock Classic and are excited for many more years to come. This event has proven to be a desirable destination for high level teams and has become a premier early season event across college baseball. We look forward to another great event year in this beautiful city and are counting down the days until February 23rd!" Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events said.

Follow the Karbach Round Rock Classic on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @KarbachRRC to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

