Inaugural OKC Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame Inductions Set for Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY - The first three inductees to the Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame will be recognized during a pregame ceremony Saturday night before the Oklahoma City Dodgers play the Round Rock Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark at 7:05 p.m.

Outfielder and designated hitter Jason Botts, pitcher R.A. Dickey and manager Bobby Jones all played key roles in the team's history during the franchise's Bricktown era, which began in 1998.

The trio will be inducted into the Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony starting at 6:40 p.m. Saturday with Dickey and Jones scheduled to be in attendance. Media availability for Dickey and Jones is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and additional details will be provided later this week.

The Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame was formed this year as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The first three selections were made by a five-person committee comprised of media members, baseball historians and civic leaders that worked alongside members of the Oklahoma City Dodgers front office. The committee and the Dodgers front office highlighted one position player, one pitcher and one coach or contributor.

Botts spent parts of four seasons in OKC between 2005-08 as a switch-hitting outfielder and designated hitter. He is the team's career leader in RBI, ranks second in doubles and walks and is fifth all-time in hits and home runs. During his time in OKC, he posted a career .299 batting average, .398 on-base percentage and .540 slugging percentage.

Botts played in parts of four seasons in the Majors with the Texas Rangers. He also spent portions of his pro career playing in Japan, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Dickey spent parts of seven seasons with the RedHawks, first between 1999-2003 and then 2005-06. He is the team's all-time leader in games, starts, wins, innings and strikeouts.

Dickey went to pitch during 15 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners. He earned 120 career wins and led or tied for the league lead in starts for three straight seasons between 2012-14. He won the National League Cy Young Award in 2012 with the New York Mets and captured a Gold Glove in 2013.

Jones was the manager of the RedHawks for eight of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark's first 13 seasons. During that time, his teams amassed 595 wins and won five division titles. The RedHawks led the league during the 2005 regular season with an 81-63 record, and in 2008, the team advanced to the PCL Championship Series.

Jones has managed the most games in OKC Triple-A history and is the franchise's all-time winningest manager. He has worked as a coach and adviser in the Texas Rangers organization since 1998.

A temporary display with this year's Hall of Fame class is currently posted on the right field concourse near the Warren Spahn Gate entrance at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, available for all fans to see.

The Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame will also include the re-enshrinement of 24 individuals who were selected as part of the Oklahoma City 89ers Hall of Fame between 1981-89, all of which are listed on the current display.

