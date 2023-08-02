Matijevic and Bannon Both Record Two-Homer Games for Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, TX - A pair of multi-homer efforts was not enough for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (43-60, 10-18) to overcome an early deficit in a 14-7 defeat to the Tacoma Rainiers (53-50, 16-12) on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Tacoma struck for seven runs in the first, using four straight hits, three walks and a bases-clearing triple from Sam Haggerty to open up a 7-0 lead.

Rylan Bannon got a run back for the Space Cowboys on the first swing of the bottom of the first, connecting for his 11th home run of the season. Justin Dirden led off the second inning with a double and JJ Matijevic cranked an opposite-field home run, his second straight game with a homer, pulling Sugar Land within four at 7-3. After LHP Tommy Milone retired the next two batters, Bannon launched a solo home run to left, his second of the night, moving the Space Cowboys within three at 7-4.

The Rainiers responded with three runs in the top of the fourth inning, moving back in front 10-4. A second home run of tonight by Matijevic got back another run for the Space Cowboys, but Tacoma plated a run in the top of the fifth on a single by Cooper Hummel. However, Sugar Land struck for a run in the bottom of the fifth after a single by David Hensley, a double from Pedro León and a sacrifice fly by Bligh Madris.

Tacoma continued their scoring in the sixth and seventh, combining for three runs. Sugar Land plated their final run in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a single by Madris.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series with Tacoma on Wednesday night at Constellation Field. RHP Ronel Blanco is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys against Rainiers' RHP Marcus Walden for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

