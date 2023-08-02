El Paso Takes Down Salt Lake

August 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso starter Anderson Espinoza didn't allow any earned runs in seven innings Tuesday night in Salt Lake, as the Chihuahuas beat the Bees 6-1. It was the first game of the Chihuahuas' six-game road series.

Espinoza's seven-inning start was the longest of his career and the longest by an El Paso pitcher this season. Chihuahuas starting pitchers have allowed only four earned runs in 23 innings over the last four games. Chihuahuas left fielder Ben Gamel went 3-for-4 and has 12 hits in his last 24 at-bats.

Max Schrock went 1-for-4 with an RBI to move his hitting streak to 14 games, which is the longest by an El Paso player this season. The Chihuahuas have won a season-high seven consecutive games and have won 12 of their last 16 games.

Team Records: El Paso (14-14, 46-57), Salt Lake (10-18, 47-55)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith's Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Salt Lake RHP J.D. Hammer (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

