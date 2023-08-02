Round Rock Falls 6-3 in Game Two Against Oklahoma City

August 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Oklahoma City Dodgers (19-10 | 69-33) evened the series at 1-1 with a 6-3 victory over the Round Rock Express (15-14 | 59-44) on Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Round Rock starter RHP Owen White (1-1, 5.75) was tagged with the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. Oklahoma City starter LHP Mike Montgomery (3-1, 2.72) earned the night's win with 5.0 innings that saw one run, three hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Dodgers RHP Wander Suero earned his 12th save of the season after tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City claimed an early 1-0 lead when 3B Michael Busch hit a home run in the first inning.

Round Rock tied things up at one apiece in the top of the second. A double from RF Elier Hernandez and single from DH Davis Wendzel put runners on the corners before LF Dustin Harris scored Hernandez on a sacrifice fly.

The Dodgers dropped a five-spot in the bottom of the frame starting with a two-run home run from LF Ryan Ward. Four consecutive hits scored three more runs as the home team gained a 6-1 lead.

The sixth inning saw the Express cut into the lead when 2B Justin Foscue and 1B Blaine Crim hit back-to-back singles. A wild pitch scored Foscue and moved Crim to second base. Crim advanced to third on a single from Hernandez and scored as Harris hit his second sacrifice fly of the night. Round Rock left the bases loaded and put one on base in the seventh inning but weren't able to plate any other runs.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock relievers RHP Danny Duffy, RHP Alex Speas and RHP Chase Lee combined for 3.2 shutout innings on Wednesday night. The relief innings saw one hit, three walks and five strikeouts.

Express 2B Justin Foscue and RF Elier Hernandez both recorded multi-hit nights with two knocks apiece. LF Dustin Harris tallied two RBI despite not recording a hit.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City are back in action for game three on Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Express RHP Glenn Otto (0-1, 4.50) is scheduled to take the mound against a Dodgers pitcher to be determined. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini seasonmembership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.