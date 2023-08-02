Aces Claw River Cats Behind 402-Foot Blaze Blast

Sacramento, CA - Blaze Alexander hit a tape measure two-run shot in a 5-1 Reno Aces' (12-16, 56-47) victory over the Sacramento River Cats (11-17, 45-57) Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park.

After a clutch two-run single in Sunday's marathon at Greater Nevada Field, Adrian Del Castillo kept on chugging with a leadoff triple in the third inning of Tuesday's series opener. Del Castillo, who has a hit in four of his last five games, scored the game's first run on a wild pitch following the three bagger. The Aces led 1-0 until Alexander's sixth homer in the seventh inning, expanding Reno's advantage to three.

The Aces added insurance later in the frame with help from the River Cats defense and a Buddy Kennedy sacrifice fly. Reno struck out 14 times and tallied just three hits on the night, going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Various Sacramento blunders led to runs, including the wild pitch in the third and a throwing error that advanced Jorge Barrosa in the seventh.

Blake Walston weaved in and out of Sacramento's lineup with six scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking three, and striking out one. The River Cats had runners at second and third and two outs in the fifth before Walston forced Major Leaguer Thairo Estrada to pop out. The big lefty lowered his ERA to 4.53 in a tidy start. Stephen Nogosek and Justin Martínez combined for three sturdy innings out of the bullpen.

The Aces and River Cats continue their series Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Blake Walston: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R/ER, 3 BB, K

- Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

- Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-2, 2 BB

The Aces return home for a two-week homestand starting Tuesday, August 8th. Reno will host the Salt Lake Bees and Las Vegas Aviators with some special theme nights on deck at Greater Nevada Field.

