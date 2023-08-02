Sugar Land Edges Tacoma, 7-6, in 10

Sugar Land, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (53-51, 16-13) saw their season-long win streak snapped at six games on Wednesday, with a 7-6 setback to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (44-60, 11-18) in 10 innings. The Rainiers are 1-1 on the road trip, and slipped to 8-6 away from home in the second half. In a spot start out of the Tacoma bullpen, lefty Logan Allen was superb while striking out six over 5.0 IP. Allen started for the first time this season, and his ERA with the Rainiers is 1.23 over five games and 14.2 IP (2 ER, 16 K).

TACOMA MULTI-HIT: C Pedro Severino (2-4, RBI) TACOMA HOME RUNS: DH Brian O'Keefe (20, 3-run, third inning w/ 2 out) TACOMA OPENING PITCHER: LHP Logan Allen (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 77 pitches)

SUGAR LAND MULTI-HIT: DH Jon Singleton (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB), 2B David Hensley (2-4, R) SUGAR LAND HOME RUNS: LF Bligh Madris (11, solo, second inning), DH Jon Singleton (12, 2-run, seventh inning w/ 2 out) SUGAR LAND OPENING PITCHER: RHP Matt Ruppenthal (2.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 46 pitches)

* DH/C Brian O'Keefe has now homered four times in six games, hitting safely in all. O'Keefe is only four shy of his career-high (24 HR) in 2021, split between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma. Wednesday's blast was also his 46th home run with the Rainiers since being promoted from Arkansas on 7/11/21, tying him with Bill Hain of the 1961-63 Tacoma Giants for 17th in franchise history.

* The Rainiers have belted 15 home runs over their last five games (since July 28), and 20 home runs in seven games (since July 26).

* RHP Stephen Kolek was named Seattle Mariners MiLB Relief Pitcher of The Month for July by the organization: 9 G, 13.0 IP, 1.38 ERA (2 ER), 4 BB, 18 K, 8 H, 0.92 WHIP, .186 BAA...after striking out all four batters he faced in a dominant 1.1 IP on Wednesday (7th & 8th), Kolek has allowed only two runs over his past 18.2 IP. He's spun four straight scoreless appearances, and has been scoreless in 10 of his last 12 GP.

* Tacoma fell to 5-7 in extra-inning games this season (2-5 road)...the Rainiers are 3-15 in one-run games on the road (8-4 home).

* Sugar Land DH/1B Jon Singleton has homered in seven of his last 12 games.

The midpoint of this weeklong series, the first this season between the Rainiers and Space Cowboys, will be on Thursday at Constellation Field. RHP Adam Oller is lined up to make his fourth start since joining Tacoma (claimed off waivers from Oakland on 7/12), and has a 2.37 ERA over his first 19.0 IP with the club (19 K). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PT/7:05 CT.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

