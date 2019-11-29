Rymsha's OT Goal Lifts Norfolk Past Jacksonville in a Rollercoaster Game

November 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals began the first of two against the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night. In a back-and-forth contest, River Rymsha scored 31 seconds into the overtime period as the Admirals edged the Icemen, 5-4. Roman Ammirato had two goals and an assist, while Zach Franko also added a goal and an assist for the Admirals.

Norfolk was looking to rebound after blowing a 2-0 lead after one period of play in Atlanta on Wednesday. They ultimately lost to the Gladiators by a 4-2 final.

The Admirals jumped out to a lead first with a goal from Ammirato, his fourth of the season. John Gustafsson rimmed the puck around the boards in the Jacksonville end where it came to the stick of Ryan Salkeld in the far corner. Salkeld skated into the slot and fired a wrister that was saved by Jacksonvile goaltender, Adam Carlson. The rebound bounced off the pad of Carlson and was slammed home off the stick of Ammirato.

Jacksonville answered the Norfolk tally with a goal from Dalton Thrower. Norfolk was unable to clear the puck out of their own defensive zone and Dajon Mingo fired a pass across the ice to a wide open to Thrower. He then skated in two strides and fired a shot that trickled through the pads of Alex Sakellaropoulos to tie the game at one.

Norfolk retook their lead with Ammirato's second goal of the night. The puck went into the right corner in the Jacksonville defensive end and was dug out from a scrum by Zach Franko, who fired a pass into the middle and Ammirato roofed it over the blocker of Carlson to give Norfolk a 2-1 lead.

The Icemen tied the game just over a minute into the second period with a goal from Chase Lang. Thrower was able to keep the puck in the Norfolk zone after a faceoff win for the Icemen. He then played a pass into the far circle for the former Admrial, Braylon Shmyr, who Chase Lang in the slot who ripped a shot between the legs of the Sakellaropoulos to tie the game at two.

Norfolk retook the lead on a goal from Franko, his fifth of the season. Jacksonville turned the puck over entering the Norfolk zone which led to an off man rush the other way. Ammirato skated into the Jacksonville zone on the left side and slid a pass across to Franko who' shot got over the glove of Carlson to give Norfolk a 3-2 lead.

Jacksonville responded once again, and tied the game at three goals a-piece. The Admirals turned the puck over entering the Jacksonville end which led to a rush the other way for the Icemen. Everett Clark fed his brother, Emerson, with a pass and skated in on the left side and fired a shot short-side over the shoulder of Sakellaropoulos.

For the fourth time of the night, Norfolk regained a one-goal lead. Josh Holmstrom intercepted an Icemen clearing attempt which allowed Norfolk to keep the puck in the Jacksonville end. Holmstrom skated into the right corner and sent a pass to the right point for Alex Rodriguez. Rodriguez fed a pass across the ice to Phil Hudon at the left point who blasted a slap-shot that soared over the glove of Carlson to give Norfolk a 4-3 lead.

Jacksonville once again responded with a goal of their own from Chase Lang on the powerplay. After 60 minutes of play, the game would go into overtime. The Admirals were 0-2-0-0 in extra time prior to Friday night.

River Rymsha skated into the Jacksonville end, deked around the defender, and went backhand to forehand and wristed a shot past Carlson to give the Admirals a 5-4 win.

The two teams will meet once again tomorrow at 7:30pm on Marvel Superhero Night.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.