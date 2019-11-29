Game Notes: at Idaho

REGULAR SEASON GAME TWENTY-ONE - 11/29/2019

Rapid City Rush @ Idaho Steelheads - 7:10 p.m. MDT

CenturyLink Arena

THIS SEASON

Idaho: 20gp, 11-5-2-2, 26pts (3rd Mountain)

Last Game - 11/27 vs Rapid City (4-3 W/OT)

Rush: 20gp, 12-5-3-0, 27pts (T-2nd ECHL)

Last Game - 11/27 @ Idaho (4-3 OTL)

HEAD TO HEAD - 4 of 13 Games Played

Idaho: 1-2-1-0 (3pts)

Power Play: 11.1% (2/18)

Penalty Kill: 72.2% (13/18)

Leading Scorer(s): Roy/Nellis (3pts Each)

Rush: 3-0-1-0 (7pts)

Power Play: 27.8% (5/18)

Penalty Kill: 88.9% (16/18)

Leading Scorer(s): Peter Quenneville (4gp, 1g-6ast-7pts)

NOTES

HALF OFF: The most recent offensive trend for the Rush has gone through Captain Peter Quenneville, Giovanni Fiore, and Tyler Coulter. In the last four Rush games dating back to last Wednesday against Tulsa, Quenneville and Coulter have scored six of the team's 12 goals in that span. Fiore has assisted six of those 12 as well, and almost all of the ones that Quenneville and Coulter have potted.

40+: Last time we discussed the Rush's lack of offensive output with 19 shots on goal in two wins last week. In a comedic twist on the Game Notes tonight just 48 hours removed, we discuss the largest shot output for the Rush in a game this season at 42, beginning with an 18-shot first period. Both of those were season highs matched since the Rush played the Allen Americans on November 2nd with 42 shots in the game and 18 in the final period, but that game finished in a 4-3 regulation loss. This season, the Rush have outshot their opposition four times in 20 games, going 2-1-1-0 in that timespan.

POWER TRIP: The Rush power play through 20 games this season is the best its ever been in the last seven seasons of Rush hockey. It has been over 20% since the third game of the season, which was on October 13th, and hasn't dropped below ever since. The Rush have struck on the power play in three consecutive games, with points in all three, and have a power play goal in seven of their last 10 games. In that timespan, the Rush power play is 21.7% (10/46)

POINT OUT SUCCESS: Heading into game two of their series against Idaho tonight, the Rush are not only on an active five-game point streak in Boise (3-0-1-1), but are also on an active eight game point streak against the Steelheads head-to-head dating back to February 16th (6-0-1-1).

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Three players carry a statistical streak into tonight's second of three showdowns with the Idaho Steelheads:

Peter Quenneville - has goals in his last six games, and assists in his last three (6gp, 6g-6ast-12pts)

Quenneville also has 2+ points in each of his last three games

Giovanni Fiore - has assists and points in his last four games (4gp, 6ast)

Tyler Coulter - has goals and points in three straight games (3gp, 4g)

