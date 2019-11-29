DiChiara's Late Insurance, Ustimenko Denials March Royals by Walleye, 4-2

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have points in nine straight games, the best of any ECHL team this season, and steered by the Toledo Walleye, 4-2, Friday at Santander Arena. Frank DiChiara added an insurance goal to make it 3-1 Royals with 4:46 to go, answering Toledo's first strike. After another Toledo tally from Josh Winquist cut it to a one-goal advantage, Brayden Low slammed home an empty-net goal to ice the game with a minute to go, assisted by DiChiara.

The Royals have points in their last ten home games and are 9-1-1-0 at Santander Arena this campaign. The ten-game home point streak is the longest in the Kirk MacDonald era.

Kirill Ustimenko made a career-high 39 saves and stopped his first 33 shots to take the game's Deibler Dental First Star (2 GA). Reading boasts a five-point advantage (13-4-3-0, 29 pts.) over Brampton and Newfoundland for first in the North Division.

Ralph Cuddemi scored his league-leading 17th goal at 3:25 of the second to open the scoring. He has at least a point in nine straight and 11 goals this month. Six minutes later, Eric Knodel snapped in his third of the season and Reading led by two after 40.

Andrew D'Agostini suffered defeat with 29 saves.

Knodel and Cuddemi: recent milestones

The Royals' second-period goals from Ralph Cuddemi (3:25) and Eric Knodel (9:00) allowed Reading to take another two-goal advantage into the third. Reading has held a multi-goal edge into the third three times in the last four games.

The goals also continued recent success for a pair that have achieved milestones in the last week. Friday was Knodel's 299th ECHL game; he registered his 200th career point last Sunday. Cuddemi scored his 200th pro point Friday with his goal. He has 101 goals and 99 assists in four seasons.

DiChiara's game-winning knack

Third-year forward Frank DiChiara popped in his second game-winning goal of the season at the left post, assisted by Trevor Gooch to provide the Royals a two-goal lead in the final five minutes. Gooch send it to him cross crease. DiChiara is second on the team with nine goals and 23 points. DiChiara has nine career game-winning tallies and five ever with Reading.

The native of Ronkonkoma, NY has registered multiple points in three of four games and has scored four times this month (4g, 9a).

