ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
November 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Kalamazoo's Dylan Sadowy has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #230, Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, on Nov. 27.
Sadowy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 20:00 of the third period.
Sadowy will miss Kalamazoo's games at Wheeling (Nov. 30) and vs. Fort Wayne (Dec. 1).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
