ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

November 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Kalamazoo's Dylan Sadowy has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #230, Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, on Nov. 27.

Sadowy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 20:00 of the third period.

Sadowy will miss Kalamazoo's games at Wheeling (Nov. 30) and vs. Fort Wayne (Dec. 1).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.