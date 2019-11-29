Brampton's High-Octane Offense Explodes in Win over Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK - Erik Bradford and Jordan Henry both scored twice as the Brampton Beast laid out the Adirondack Thunder 8-2 on Friday night.

The Brampton Beast met the Adirondack Thunder for the fourth time this season. The last time the two clubs faced off, the Beast skated away with an 8-5 win.

The Beast came out buzzing and were rewarded with an early power play. TJ Melancon was able to skate his way into the attacking zone were he would then take the shot in front.

Erik Bradford was waiting in front of the crease and was able to bat the puck in for his first of the season and a 1-0 lead at 3:03.

Brampton would continue to press their advantage and would be rewarded with anther goal, this time off the stick of David Vallorani. That gave the Beast a 2-0 lead at 6:02.

The horn would sound and the Beast would find themselves up 2-0 after 20 minutes of play and would lead in shots by a count of 8-5.

The second would see the Beast continue their offensive push, this time with a goal from Jordan Henry. The captain would walk down from the blueline, cut to the middle of the net and slide the backhand shot through the pads of Thunder starter Eamon McAdam. That would give the Beast a 3-0 lead at 12:58.

Brampton would get another goal, this time from Dan Leavens. Vallorani would make a deft move and control the puck before sliding it to Leavens who fired the shot over the blocker for a 4-0 lead at 13:34.

With a bit of four-on-four hpckey going on, the Thudner would find the back of the net with a goal from Hayden Verbeek. The forward would beat Alex Dubeau through the pads at 18:37.

Brampton would take a 4-1 lead into the intermission and would lead in shots 22-18 after 40 minutes.

The third period would see the Beast get right back on offense with another goal from Bradford. Brenden Miller froze the defender and slid the puck to Bradford who buried his second of the game at 5:11.

Adirondack answered back with a goal of their own on the power play by Robbie Payne. That made it 5-2 Beast at 5:27.

Brampton was undeterred and scored three more in the frame courtesy of Lindsay Sparks, Jackson Leef and the aforementioned Henry. That gave the Beast the victory by a final score of 8-2. Dubeau would pick up his sixth win of the season with 30 saves.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Vallorani (BRA) 2) Henry (BRA) 1) Bradford (BRA) The Beast would finish the game one-for-three on the man advantage. Adirondack would end the contest one-for-eight. Brampton and Adirondack will meet again tomorrow. Puck drops at 7:00 PM.

