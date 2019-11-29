Growlers Sign Daniel Perez and Meirs Moore

November 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





St. John's - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced today that they have signed Forward Daniel Perez and Defenceman Meirs Moore to standard ECHL player contracts.

Perez, a 25-year-old Bloomfield, New Jersey native, appeared in 11 games this season with the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he has tallied 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points and 5 penalty minutes.

Moore, a 24-year-old, 180 lbs defenseman from Duluth, Minnesota appeared in 11 games this season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he has registered 4 goals and 1 assist for 5 points and 13 penalty minutes.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.