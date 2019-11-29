Growlers Sign Daniel Perez and Meirs Moore
November 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
St. John's - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced today that they have signed Forward Daniel Perez and Defenceman Meirs Moore to standard ECHL player contracts.
Perez, a 25-year-old Bloomfield, New Jersey native, appeared in 11 games this season with the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he has tallied 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points and 5 penalty minutes.
Moore, a 24-year-old, 180 lbs defenseman from Duluth, Minnesota appeared in 11 games this season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he has registered 4 goals and 1 assist for 5 points and 13 penalty minutes.
