Fuel Dominate Mariners in 6-0 Victory

November 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





Portland ME - The Indy Fuel (7-12-0-0) took down the Maine Mariners (8-8-0-1) and snapped their seven game losing streak in tonight's 6-0 victory on the road. The Fuel had a strong performance from the special teams, going 3-for-4 on the power play and perfect on the penalty kill. Goaltender Chase Marchand also notched his first professional shutout tonight, stopping all 31 shots he faced.

Spencer Watson opened up the scoring for the night from a shot from the bottom of the right circle that was able to squeeze under Maine netminder Tom McCollum's pads at 6:46 in the first.

Watson widened the lead for Indy in the second period on a power play opportunity - grabbing his tenth goal of the season to lead the team in all three offensive categories. Micheal Doherty found Dmitry Osipov at the point where he rocked a shot from the blue line to give Indy their second goal in one minute and a three goal lead at 19:51 in the second.

The Fuel continued to apply pressure in the third period when they found themselves on the man advantage for the third time that night when Jay Dickman tapped in a shot from Watson and made the score 4-0 at 0:44 in the third. Confusion in front of the net allowed Nathan Noel to sneak the puck in the net and make it 5-0 at 3:32 in the third. Finally, Sam Kurker deflected a shot from Alex Brooks to bring the game to a final 6-0 score.

The Fuel had plenty of firsts tonight as Marchand earned his first professional shutout in his career, stopping 31 of 31 shots in between the pipes. While Dickman and Osipov both earned their first goals of the season. Several Fuel players also had multi-point games with Watson earning three points (2g, 1a), Keoni Texeira with three (3a) Osipov with two (1g, 1a) and Dylan McLaughlin with two (2a).

Indy continues their road trip tomorrow when they take on the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center tomorrow for a 7:00 pm puck drop.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.