Game Preview: November 29th vs Florida

Florida Everblades (11-6-1) at Utah Grizzlies (7-7-2-1) Friday November 29, 2019. 7:00 pm MST.

Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.

It's the 2nd game of a 3 game series.

It's the 2nd meeting between the clubs since March 8, 2017. In that game the Grizzlies won 4-3. Utah got goals from Erik Bradford, Michael Pelech, Cam Reid and Austen Brassard. 0 players who played that day for Utah are still on the roster.

3 OT Winners in a Row

The Grizzlies are 3-0 in this current 5 game homestand. All 3 games went in overtime and all 3 were won by Utah. All 3 were against teams in the state of Florida.

November 22nd - JC Brassard 1:52 into OT.

November 23rd - Eric Williams 4:51 into OT.

November 27th - Joe Wegwerth 22 seconds into OT.

Last Game: DéjÃ vu

Utah 5 Florida 4 (OT) The number of the game was 22. Garrett Klotz scored 22 seconds into the third period to give Utah a 4-3 lead. Joe Wegwerth scored 22 seconds into overtime to win the game. Felix Lauzon had 1 goal and 2 assists. Tim McGauley had 2 assists. Garrett Klotz and Joe Wegwerth each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Griffen Molino and Eric Williams also scored goals. Mason McDonald stopped 26 of 30 shots.

Power Play Having a Good Homestand

The Grizzlies were 2 for 4 on the power play vs Florida on Wednesday. Utah is 4 for 13 on the power play the past 3 games. The Penalty Kill is also getting the job done. They are 12 for 12 the last 3 contests.

Last Week's Games

November 22nd - Utah 2 Orlando 1 (Overtime) - Hunter Miska saved 29 of 30 shots. Eric Williams first period power play goal. JC Brassard game winner 1:52 into overtime. Utah was 1 for 5 on the power play. Penalty kill was 4 for 4. Utah outshot Orlando 33 to 30.

November 23rd - Utah 2 Orlando 1 (Overtime) - Garrett Klotz 1st period power play goal. Eric Williams game winner 4:51 into overtime. Hunter Miska stopped 25 of 26. Utah outshot Orlando 41 to 26.

Eric Williams On a Roll

Defenseman Eric Williams has a goal in 3 straight games. He is a +2 on the season. The rookie from Northeastern has appeared in all 16 games and has 4 goals and 1 assist.

Hunter Miska...Goaltender of the Week

Miska was named Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week for his 2 great games. The award was for the week of November 18th-24th, becoming the first Grizzly to get the honor since Joe Cannata won it exactly one year ago as Joe won for getting back to back shutouts from November 19th-25th.

Players with a Multiple Point Homestand

Eric Williams - 3 goals. He scored in each game last weekend, including a game winner on November 23rd.

Felix Lauzon - 1 goal, 4 assist.

Garrett Klotz - 2 goals, 1 assist.

Joe Wegwerth - 1 goal, 2 assists.

JC Brassard - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Jack Jenkins, Kevin Davis, Tim McGauley - 2 assists.

Recent Transactions

Forwards Tim McGauley and Griffen Molino were each assigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Molino has 5 goals and 4 assists this season and McGauley has 2 goals and 10 assists for Utah.

4 Have Played Them All

4 Players have appeared in all 17 regular season games. Taylor Richart, Eric Williams, Kevin Davis and Peter Tischke. All 4 players are defenseman.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Defenseman Taylor Richart is tied for 2nd among league defenseman with 5 goals. Richart's 3 power play goals is tied for the lead among blueliners. Taylor has 58 shots on goal, 2nd most among defenseman. Patrick McGrath leads the league in penalty minutes with 70.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 7-7-2-1

Home record: 4-3-1.

Road record: 3-4-1-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 5-4-1

Goals per game: 3.12 (16th in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.00 (Tied 9th).

Shots per game: 30.24 (15th).

Shots against per game: 28.53 (6th).

Power play: 20.5 % (9th).

Penalty Kill: 85.5 % (Tied 5th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 18 Opponents 18.

Second Period: Utah 21 Opponents 19.

Third Period: Utah 11 Opponents 11.

Total Scoring: Utah 53 Opponents 51.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 2-0.

Team Leaders

Goals: Josh Dickinson (9)

Assists: Tim McGauley (10)

Points: Travis Barron (13)

Plus/Minus: Tim McGauley (+8)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (70) - Leads League

Power Play Points: Travis Barron (8)

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (58)

Wins: Jeff Smith (3)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62)

Upcoming Promotions

November 29th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

November 30th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

December 11th Newfoundland at Utah - Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night.

December 13th Newfoundland at Utah - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Ford. KSL Quarters for Christmas Night. Friday the 13th = $13 tickets.

December 14th Newfoundland at Utah - Star Wars Night.

Grizzlies Player Awards

Josh Dickinson - October 2019 Player of the Month. He also was ECHL Player of the Week from October 14-20, where he had back to back hat tricks.

Hunter Miska - November 18-24 Goaltender of the Week.

Grizzlies Reschedule February game vs KC

The regularly scheduled Friday February 21st game at Maverik Center has been moved to Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00 pm. Tickets that were distributed for the game on the 21st will be good to use for the 23rd.

