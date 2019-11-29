Helvig's Show-Stopping Performance Steals Win in Atlanta

Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jeremy Helvig makes a stop against the Atlanta Gladiators

DULUTH, Ga. - Black Friday will forever be known as Jeremy Helvig Day in Greenville. The Carolina Hurricanes prospect made a career-high 56 saves for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, many spectacular, in a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators.

The Gladiators pumped the fourth-most shots on goal in a single period (30) in ECHL history towards Helvig, and he stopped 29 of the 30 shots. Atlanta fell short of a record set in 2006 between the Long Beach Ice Dogs and Utah Grizzlies (33).

While Helvig's performance did not stack up to the 67-save performance by Dave Caruso for the Trenton Devils over the Gwinnett Gladiators in 2010, Helvig's career-high mark was the third new record in his last four starts.

Seemingly lost in all of the numbers, Liam Pecararo posted two goals, including the climactic power play goal at the 18:13 mark of the third period. An Atlanta defender lost an edge on Adam Larkin's stretch outlet pass, and Pecararo sliced into the offensive zone on a breakaway and beat Martin Ouellette five hole to give Greenville the lead for good.

The Swamp Rabbits controlled the first period, and kept the Gladiators at bay. Pecararo started the scoring on a rebound opportunity created on a shot attempt by Brett Beauvais to the netmouth, and the team's leading scorer stuck with the rebound and stashed it in for the game's opening goal.

Hard work from Patrick Bajkov off of a faceoff win led to Greenville's second goal. The second-year pro dug the puck from in below the goal line and centered a pass to Matt Marcinew whose shot sailed short side shelf to give Greenville a two-goal cushion heading into the room.

Atlanta's 30-shot barrage was relentless. It included a three-minute span where the Gladiators maintained possession in the offensive zone. An icing call forced head coach Kevin Kerr to call his timeout, but the Gladiators' siege never ceased.

The ensuing play ended up in the back of the net, as Tommy Marchin fired a low shot through a defender's screen and through Helvig to cut the lead in half.

Atlanta appeared to tie it on a shot from Anthony Collins just minutes later, but the shot was ruled to have hit the crossbar and bounced out. Upon further review, the call on the ice was reversed.

The Glads eventually tied the game early in the third period on a power play chance. Luke Nogard got some puck luck off the post, off Helvig and in on a shot from the right wing circle.

Atlanta outshot Greenville 45-16 in the final two periods of play after containing Atlanta to only 13 in the first period.

The Swamp Rabbits get a week to catch their breath before heading to Norfolk to take on the Admirals on December 6. Catch all of the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or ECHL.TV.

