Forward J.J. Piccinich Recalled by San Antonio

TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL off affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues, announced forward J.J, Piccinich has been recalled by San Antonio of the AHL.

J.J. Piccinich, 23, leads the Oilers with 23 points (7G, 16A) in 21 games. The Paramus, NJ native is on an AHL deal with the San Antonio Rampage and was assigned on loan to Tulsa to begin the 2019-20 ECHL season. Piccinich has AHL experience, playing six games for the Toronto Marlies last season, registering one assist.

The 103rd overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (Toronto Maple Leafs) has 97 points (34G, 63A) in 152 career ECHL games between Orlando, Newfoundland and Tulsa. Piccinich won the Kelly Cup last season with Newfoundland, posting a goal and four assists in 22 playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'0, 190 lbs. forward won the Memorial Cup in 2015-16 with the London Knights and captained the team in 2016-17, compiling 138 points (56G, 82A) in 132 career OHL games. Piccinich played collegiate hockey during 2014-15 season, registering one goal and three assists in 25 games for Boston University.

The Oilers return home for back-to-back games against the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Saturday and Sunday.

