Steelheads Fall 4-3 in Final Seconds to Rush

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (11-6-4) were doomed by late penalties in a 4-3 loss to the Rapid City Rush (13-5-3) on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena.

The Steelheads leapt ahead early on with their second shot of the night. At 3:53, Steelheads forward Spencer Naas ripped a centering pass from the right post just underneath the cross bar for his second opening goal in as many appearances as well as the 1-0 lead.

In the second period, the Steelheads spread their lead to two goals, 2-0, at 7:39 when forward Marc-Olivier Roy, who set up the opening goal, banked a shot off the stick of the goaltender and across the line. The Rush took away the shutout bid at 11:34 with a put back effort by forward Stephane Legault to draw within one, 2-1. The Steelheads added their third goal of the night on the power play at 18:08 when forward Zack Andrusiak laced a shot from the left circle through a screen to stretch the lead back to two, 3-1.

The Rush came back in the third period and overcame their two-goal hole. Rush forward Giovanni Fiore started the comeback at 6:51 to draw within one before forward Peter Quenneville tied the game, 3-3, at 11:06. With a late penalty called against the Steelheads, Fiore found the winning goal as time expired at 19:59 on the power play to take the 4-3 result.

Rush netminder Tyler Parks (6-1-3) denied 27 of 30 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Colton Point (2-4-1) saved 21 of 25 shots in the loss.

