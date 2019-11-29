Growlers Pregame Notes: November 29 vs. Worcester Railers

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH (8:35 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (12-7-0-0, 24 PTS) vs. Worcester Railers (4-11-1-0, 9 PTS)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30TH (7:30 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (12-7-0-0, 24 PTS) vs. Maine Mariners (8-7-0-1, 17 PTS)

The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their longest road trip of the 2019-2020 season this weekend with stops in Worcester, Massachusetts to face the Railers, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders and Portland, Maine to face the Mariners, ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. The Growlers are 3-2 through the first five games of the road trip.

LAST GAME

The Newfoundland Growlers returned to the win column Wednesday night in a 4-1 victory over the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center in a strange game that saw Worcester fire their coaching staff prior to puck drop. Trey Bradley, Giorgio Estephan, Brady Ferguson and Evan Neugold scored for Newfoundland, while Matt Schmalz had the lone Worcester tally. Maksim Zhukov turned aside 30 shots to pick up the win.

TRANSACTIONS

Nov. 28: F Matt Bradley, F Aaron Luchuk and D Joseph Duszak recalled to Toronto (AHL)

Nov. 27: F Luke Stork released from contract

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers lead the Eastern Conference in goals with 76

Giorgio Estephan has points in four straight games

Colt Conrad is tied for fourth in the ECHL in assists with 15

Worcester

The Railers have lost seven straight games and sit last in the ECHL

Matt Schmalz has four points in the last two games

Railers Captain Mike Cornell suited up in 15 games with the St. John's IceCaps during the 2014-15 season

Maine

The Mariners are the least penalized team in the North Division with 183 PIM

Michael McNicholas has four assists in the last four games

Dillon Fox leads the Mariners with 19 points

PREVIOUS MATCHUP

Maine - November 2nd - 3-2 Maine Mariners

Brady Ferguson and Scott Pooley scored early in the first period, but the Maine Mariners responded with three unanswered goals, including two in the third period on just four shots, as the Newfoundland Growlers suffered a 3-2 defeat to wrap up their first road trip of the season. Trey Bradley had a pair of assists. Maksim Zhukov made 14 saves for Newfoundland, while Tom McCollum made 36 for Maine.

