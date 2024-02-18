Ryan Kinasewich Gets 100th Win as Grizzlies' Head Coach in Saturday's 2-1 Victory

Utah Grizzlies Head Coach Ryan Kinasewich

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies get a 2-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers in front of a Saturday night crowd of 8291. Grizzlies Head Coach/General Manager Ryan Kinasewich won his 100th game as Utah's head coach.

Utah got on the board first as Kyle Mayhew scored 8:59 into the contest. Wheeling answered with the tying goal 11:15 in as Tanner Laderoute got his 17th of the year. The score was tied 1-1 after 1 period. Brett Stapley got what turned out to be game winner with 3 seconds remaining in the second period. Neither team scored in the third period as Wheeling outshot Utah 13 to 1 in the third period and 33 to 21 for the contest.

Arvid Holm stopped 32 of 33 in his Grizzlies debut. Wheeling broadcaster Jaxon Castor saved 19 of 21 in the loss.

Coach Kinasewich becomes the fifth Grizzlies coach to reach 100 career wins. As a player Kinasewich is the Grizzlies all-time leader in goals, assists and points.

The Grizzlies go for a three-game sweep on Monday afternoon at 3:10 pm. It's a Smith's Family Night with 4 tickets for $40. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brett Stapley (Utah) - 1 goal.

2. Arvid Holm (Utah) - 32 of 33 saves.

3. Kyle Mayhew (Utah) - 1 goal.

Utah Grizzlies Head Coaches to reach 100 plus wins

Tim Branham - 284

Butch Goring - 178

Kevin Colley - 157

Don Hay - 104

Ryan Kinasewich - 100

