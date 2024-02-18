Thunder Closes Weekend with 5-2 Win over Oilers

February 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home on Sunday afternoon, earning a 5-2 victory over Tulsa at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Bradley Marek, Jay Dickman, Jason Pineo, Jake Wahlin and Shane Kuzmeski each had two points. Trevor Gorsuch was outstanding, stopping 45 shots.

Eddie Matsushima opened the scoring at 4:38 of the opening frame. Tulsa stole the puck at its own line and started a two-on-one. Matsushima fired a one-timer past Gorsuch for his 18th of the season.

The Thunder answered five minutes later as Wahlin put home a rebound during a net-mouth scramble and tied it at one.

At 11:53, Dickman gave Wichita the lead for good. He found a loose puck through the crease and scored on the power play to make it 2-1.

Kobe Walker got into the act just 22 seconds later to extend the lead to 3-1. Marek fired a shot off the left leg of Troy Kobryn and Walker pounced on the rebound.

In the second, Wahlin made a great play behind the Tulsa net off of a faceoff, fed a pass to Pineo and he scored to make it 4-1.

Kobryn was lifted and Gage Alexander came into the game.

Kyle Crnkovic cut the lead to two at three minutes of the third. Trevor Thurston fired a shot from the blue line that missed the net. Crnkovic got behind a defenseman and beat Gorsuch just inside the left post to make it 4-2.

Wichita tacked on an empty-net goal at 18:04. Marek got to a puck behind the Oilers net and tucked it in for his seventh of the year to make it 5-2.

The Thunder went 1-for-1 on the power play. Tulsa was 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

Wichita earned back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-January. Pineo registered a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with a goal, an assist and a fight in the third. Dickman finished with a goal and an assist, giving him six points in his last three games (1g, 5a). Marek has four points in his last two outings. Stinil has three points in his last two contests. Kuzmeski has four points in his last four games. Walker recorded his first goal as a pro.

Wichita begins a four-game road swing starting on Wednesday night in Iowa.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.