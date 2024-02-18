Americans Split Weekend Series with Tulsa

February 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Andrew Jarvis and Tarun Fizer on game night

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans' Andrew Jarvis and Tarun Fizer on game night(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped the final game of a weekend series against the Tulsa Oilers 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at CUTX Event Center in front of a crowd of 6,004 in Allen.

The game was tied for much of the afternoon 1-1 until Tulsa broke the tie in the second period. Former Allen forward Tyler Poulsen scored his 16th goal of the season to put the Oilers ahead for good. His goal would turn out to be the game winner for Tulsa. Eddie Matsushima would add an insurance goal with three minutes left in regulation to seal the deal. Gavin Gould scored his seventh of the season for Allen for the lone Americans goal.

"We played well today but couldn't finish the job," said Americans forward Grant Hebert,who joined the Americans broadcast during the postgame show. "Overall, it was a good week winning two out of the three games, but disappointed we couldn't get the sweep."

The Americans outshot Tulsa 40-34 for the afternoon. Neither team was able to convert on the power play going a combined 0-for-5. Blake Murray led the Americans with seven shots on goal.

Mark Sinclair made the start in net for Allen stopping 31 of 34 Tulsa shots suffering the loss.

The Americans return to action at home on Friday, March 1st against the Tulsa Oilers. Visit the Americans website for seats. Call 072-912-1000 for more information.

Three Stars of the Game:

1. Tyler Poulsen - Tulsa Oilers

2. Troy Kobryn - Tulsa Oilers

3. Eddie Matsushima - Tulsa Oilers

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.