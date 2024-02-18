ECHL Transactions - February 18

February 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 18, 2024:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Worcester:

Carson MacKinnon, F from Savannah

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Ryan Fanti, G activated from reserve

Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Ben Zloty, D recalled by Texas

Delete Mark Rassell, F loaned to Texas

Iowa:

Delete Cameron Cook, F suspended by team

Jacksonville:

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Keenan Suthers, F activated from reserve

Norfolk:

Add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve

Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve

Delete Danny Katic, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Aaron Luchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Charles Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)

Reading:

Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Matt Tendler, G released as EBUG

Savannah:

Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Matt Anderson, D loaned to Toronto (AHL)

ECHL Stories from February 18, 2024

