ECHL Transactions - February 18
February 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 18, 2024:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Worcester:
Carson MacKinnon, F from Savannah
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Ryan Fanti, G activated from reserve
Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Ben Zloty, D recalled by Texas
Delete Mark Rassell, F loaned to Texas
Iowa:
Delete Cameron Cook, F suspended by team
Jacksonville:
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve
Delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Keenan Suthers, F activated from reserve
Norfolk:
Add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve
Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve
Delete Danny Katic, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Aaron Luchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Charles Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)
Reading:
Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Matt Tendler, G released as EBUG
Savannah:
Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Matt Anderson, D loaned to Toronto (AHL)
