Game Preview: February 18 at Wichita Thunder

WICHITA, Kans. - Oilers head to INTRUST Bank Arena for a battle against Thunder after both teams secured victories last night.

DATE: Sunday, Feb. 18

LOCATION: INTRUST Bank Arena

TIME: 4:05 p.m. CT

OPPONENT: Wichita Thunder

WATCH: Flo Hockey

PROMOTIONS: N/A

TULSA AT A GLANCE

OILERS RECORD: 23-20-4-1 (51 points, Third in Mountain Division)

OILERS OVER THE LAST 10 GAMES: 5-3-1-1

OILERS HOME RECORD: 14-10-3-0

OILERS STREAK: 1-0-0-0

LAST GAME: Feb. 17 at Allen (3-1 W)

OILERS STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: Kyle Crnkovic, Eddie Matsushima - 37

Goals: Eddie Matsushima - 17

Assists: Kyle Crnkovic - 26

+/-: Eddie Matsushima - + 15

PIM: Mike McKee, Kishaun Gervais - 46

WINS: Julian Junca - 11

Save Percentage: Troy Kobryn - .951

WICHITA AT A GLANCE

THUNDER RECORD: 15-26-7-0 (37 points, Seventh in Mountain Division)

THUNDER OVER THE LAST 10 GAMES: 3-5-2-0

THUNDER HOME RECORD: 11-12-2-0

THUNDER STREAK: 1-0-0-0

THUNDER LAST GAME: Feb. 17 AT KC (5-3 W)

THUNDER STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: Jay Dickman - 43

Goals: Michal Stinil - 19

Assists: Brayden Watts- 27

+/-: Shane Kuzmeski - +8

PIM: Xavier Pouliot - 81

Wins: Beck Warm - 7

Save Percentage: Magnus Chrona .940

SEASON SERIES

OILERS RECORD AGAINST THUNDER: 3-1-1-0

OILERS ROAD RECORD AGAINST THUNDER: 1-1-1-0

MOST RECENT MEETING: Jan. 19, 2024 (3-0 Tulsa)

MOST RECENT MEETING AT INTRUST Bank Arena: Jan. 19, 2024 (3-0 Tulsa)

MOST RECENT MEETING AT BOK CENTER: Dec.17, 2023 (4-3 Tulsa)

OILERS RECORD AGAINST WICHITA OVER LAST FIVE SEASONS: 33-12-6-3

OILERS STATISTICAL LEADERS (SERIES):

GOALS: Kishaun Gervais (3); Eddie Matsushima (3); Michael Farren (2)

ASSISTS: Kyle Crnkovic (5); Kylor Wall (4); Dante Sheriff (3)

POINTS: Kyle Crnkovic (6); Kylor Wall (5); Several tied at (4)

WINS: Julian Junca (2)

THUNDER STATISTICAL LEADERS (SERIES)

GOALS: Jay Dickman (3); Kelly Bent (3); Ryan Finnegan (2)

ASSISTS: Michal Stinil (6); Peter Bates (3); Several tied at (2)

POINTS: Michal Stinil (6); Jay Dickman (5); Peter Bates (4)

WINS: Beck Warm (1); Georgi Romanov (1)

STORYLINES

LAST TIME AGAINST THE THUNDER: The Oilers have not seen the Thunder since Jan. 19 - a game that saw Julian Junca earn his first North American shutout in a 3-0 win. Eddie Matsushima also earned his first hat trick of the season in the game. All three goals in the contest came from the forward and in the third period. Michael Farren and Kyle Crnkovic both earned two assists in the game as well.

FIVE-GAME FEVER: The Oilers played the Allen Americans in their last five contests, a back-and-forth series that saw each team dominate and fall apart at different points. Jarod Hilderman was a player that dominated, recording nine points (1G, 8A) against the Americans. Alec Butcher was also instrumental, picking up six points (2G, 4A) in the final three games.

THE EPIC OF TROY: Troy Kobryn has started between the pipes for the Oilers in the last three games, going 2-1-0-0 with a .951 save percentage and 1.76 GAA. Last night Kobryn recorded a career-high 39 saves on 40 shots, giving the rookie goaltender 76 saves on 78 shots and two wins at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center this season. Kobryn's lone loss came in a sloppy game 4-2 loss against the Americans where Blake Murray set the tone with a goal on the first shot of the game. Kobryn's bounce-back performance bodes well for the goaltender's ability to bounce back.

THUNDER DOWN UNDER: Wichita currently sits last in the Mountain Division and are tied with Atlanta for last in points with 37. Leading point producer Peter Bates recently left the team to head overseas. Michal Stinil has yet to score a goal in the season series but has been the most productive player overall, recording six assists. The Oilers have seen four separate goaltenders appear for the Thunder this season, with Georgi Romanov being the only goalie to appear twice. Despite their struggles this season, the Thunder proved last night they can beat any team, anywhere, downing the first-place Mavericks 5-3 on the road at Cable Dahmer Arena.

ONE-GOAL GAMES: Outside of the most recent meeting on Jan. 19, every game in the season series has been decided by a singular goal. Two games have gone into overtime, while two one-goal games ended in regulation.

UPWARD AND ONWARD: Last night's victory was the Oilers 23rd of the campaign, overtaking last season's total with 24 games remaining in the season. The Oilers are just four points back of their total from last season's second-to-last place finish.

DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavs. - 75 points (.781%)

2. Idaho Steelheads - 69 points (.704%)

3. Tulsa Oilers - 51 points (.531%)

4. Utah Grizzlies- 47 points (.490%)

___________________________________________________________

5. Allen Americans - 47 points (.470%)

6. Rapid City Rush - 40 points (.408%)

7. Wichita Thunder- 37 points (.385%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Feb. 1 - Brayden Sherbinin - Suspended by team to protect rights (went to Europe)

Feb. 2 - Anthony Costantini - assigned to Tulsa by San Diego Gulls

Feb. 4 - Julian Junca- Loaned to international team

Feb. 5 - Trevor Thurston - acquired via trade from Orlando for cash considerations. Signed.

Feb. 6 - Troy Kobryn - Signed to SPC from SPHL Fayetteville

Feb. 7 - Blake McLaughlin- reassigned to Tulsa from San Diego by Anaheim Ducks

Feb. 14 - Geoff Kitt

The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Friday, Feb. 23 to host the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05 p.m. CT.

