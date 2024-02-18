Wichita Closes Busy Week Today vs. Tulsa

February 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder face off with the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder face off with the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. to close a four-in-five against longtime rival, Tulsa.

This is the sixth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 167-159-38 against Tulsa and 93-71-20 at home against the Oilers.

Tonight is the fourth meeting between the two teams at INTRUST Bank Arena. Wichita and Tulsa have only played twice at the BOK Center.

Both teams won last night on the road. The Thunder earned a 5-3 victory over the Mavericks. The Oilers split a weekend series in Allen, winning last night by a final of 3-1.

Wichita is in seventh place with 37 points. Tulsa is in third place with 51 points. The Thunder are 3-5-2 over their last 10 games. The Oilers are 5-3-1-1 over their last 10.

Michal Stinil recorded two goals last night to help the Thunder earn a 5-3 win against Kansas City. He netted the game-winner early in the third period on the power play. Stinil added his fifth power play marker and third game-winner of the season. He also has five multi-goal games after last night.

Bradley Marek recorded a pair of goals last night. It was his first since returning to the Thunder from San Jose. He has two multi-goal outings this year with his first coming in the season-opener against Kansas City. The Ferris State product has 13 points (6g, 7a) in 13 games this year.

Brayden Watts and Jay Dickman each recorded three helpers last night. Dickman was also a +3 and Watts was a +2. Both veteran forwards have four helpers over their last two games. Dickman and Watts have five helpers over their last four outings.

Wichita continues to get production from its blueline. Jeremy Masella added his fifth goal of the year last night in the first period. He has a career-high in goals and points (5g, 3a).

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for third with 10 power play goals...Jason Pineo is tied for second among rookies with four shorthanded points...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is first among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 8-6-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 8-3-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 11-2-3 when leading after two...Wichita is tied for third in the league with 26 major penalties...

OILERS NOTES - Kyle Crnkovic is tied for 14th in rookie scoring with 37 points and leads Tulsa with 26 assists...Eddie Matsushima leads the Oilers in goals (17)...Alec Butcher leads Tulsa with four power play goals...Tulsa is 16-3-3 when scoring first...Tulsa is eighth in the league on the road on the power play (23.6%)...Tulsa is first in shots for per game (37.46(...Tulsa is 12-2-2 when leading after one...Tulsa is 16-0-2-1 when leading after two...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.